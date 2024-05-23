 Skip to main content
One of Lenovo’s best Android tablets is 47% off for Memorial Day

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 on wood floor with home screen open
For those who are thinking about buying a tablet from this year’s Memorial Day deals, you should consider going for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. Originally $430, a 47% discount from Lenovo slashes its price by nearly half to a more affordable $225. We’re not sure how long the $205 in savings will remain available though, so if you’re interested in getting this Android tablet for much cheaper than usual, the only way to ensure that is to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

If you’re planning to use your new tablet as an all-around entertainment system, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, which we’ve tagged as the best multimedia Android tablet in our list of the best Android tablets. Whether you’ll be watching streaming shows, playing mobile games, or browsing social media, you’ll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors on its 11.2-inch OLED touchscreen with 2.5K resolution. The tablet is slim enough to comfortably hold in your hands, and it helps that it’s pretty stylish with its two-tone design.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 provides more than enough speed for entertainment purposes with its MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor and 6GB of RAM, and there’s plenty of space in its built-in storage of 128GB that you can expand with a microSD card. The tablet ships with Android 12, but you’ll be able to upgrade it to the latest version, Android 14, so that you can access the operating system’s new features. If you want to take picture with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, it comes with a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera.

If you’re looking for tablet deals from retailers’ Memorial Day sales, here’s a highly recommended offer — the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 at $205 off, bringing its price down to just $225 from its sticker price of $430. There’s a chance that this early bargain for the holiday ends sooner than expected, so you shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you proceed with the transaction. Go through with it immediately if you want to make sure that you get the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with a 47% discount.

