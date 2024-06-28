 Skip to main content
Best Buy just discounted this HP 2-in-1 laptop from $880 to $550

By
The HP ENVY x360 14-Inch 2-in-1 with a menu open.
.

If you tend to commute a lot, then you’ll likely want a smaller laptop that’s easy to carry and is well-built, so you don’t have to constantly worry about babying it. One great option is the HP Envy 2-in-1 14, a lightweight yet powerful 2-in-1 laptop that’s perfect for those who need a little bit more out of their smaller laptop than just the basics. Even better, while it usually goes for $880, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $550, making it one of the best laptops you can grab for that price.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 2-in-1 14

This small 14-inch laptop runs a 1920 x 1200 resolution, which is actually quite perfect for its size since there’s a much better pixel density than with larger screens; plus, it’s touch-enabled and can hit 300 nits of peak brightness. At just 0.67 inches thick, it’s incredibly small for what it has to offer, and the 3.08 pounds of weight make it easy to slip in a bag and carry it around with you all day without feeling like you’re lugging around a brick. It also has some reasonably good battery life, although the more impressive thing is that you can fast charge it up to 50% of the battery capacity in 30 minutes, so if you’re always on the go, this is a good solution.

In terms of power, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS under the hood, which is a mid-range CPU that will easily handle your productivity and day-to-day tasks, and you may even get some very casual gaming on it too. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 memory, which is impressive given how small the laptop is and the price it’s going for, but either way, it means you won’t be constantly dealing with having to close tabs or apps to keep the Envy 2-in-1 14 from lagging. As for storage, the 512GB SSD should be more than enough for most folks, but you could always supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals.

All in all, the HP Envy 2-in-1 14 is a wonderfull little laptop that’s perfect for those who want a mid-range and portable device, and with the deal from Best Buy for just $550, it’s a steal. That said, if you’re not quite convinced, you could always check out some of these other laptop deals instead.

