 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Skytech prebuilt gaming PC just dropped below $1,000

By
The Skytech Shadow 4 on a white background,
Skytech

If you’re on a tight budget but still want a great rig for less, check out the gaming PC deals happening at Skytech right now. Currently, you can buy a Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC for just $980 instead of $1,200. This prebuilt gaming PC is ideally suited for a gamer on a budget who still wants a stylish rig. We’re here to tell you all about it so you can feel confident in your purchase.

Why you should buy the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC

Skytech is one of the best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC. It provides stylish looking gaming rigs with some eye-catching RGB light setups alongside excellent cooling. As standard, you get a one year warranty with the option to pay for extended warranty periods. While many gaming rigs take 3-5 business days to ship, the Skytech Shadow 4 promises to ship in just 1-2 business days.

It offers a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13400F processor along with 16GB of 3200MHz memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which is pretty respectable for this price. Tack on one of the cheaper options from the best gaming monitors around and you’re all set.

Related

The Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is well-designed; it has an expert cooling system to keep things performing well, a sensible cable management system to look great through the side window. It’s also is easy to upgrade or alter anything at a later date. There’s a standard one year warranty, but you get free lifetime tech support included from Skytech.

Even better than some of the best gaming PCs, the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is assembled in the USA, if you’re keen to buy domestically. It all comes together to ensure that the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is a great all-rounder for anyone who is keen to spend under $1,000 on a competent gaming rig.

Usually priced at $1,200, the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is down to $980 for a limited time only at Skytech. A great discount of $220, this is a more affordable way to still play the latest games in style. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below before the deal ends very soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This Alienware gaming laptop just dropped from $1,700 to $1,200
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

As is often the way, Dell is the home of some of the best gaming laptop deals. Today, it has cut the price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop by a huge $500 bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,700. It has some sweet hardware for the price. If that immediately sounds tempting, read on. We’ll walk you through everything the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop has to offer. Bear in mind that this kind of discount is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there so pretty much anything you buy from it will delight you. With the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. None of this is quite worth the full asking price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. However, when discounted, it works out as a good option for someone who wants to game on the move without spending too much.

Read more
This Turtle Beach gaming headset works on any console or PC, and it’s on sale
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset on a white background.

If you own more than one video game console and a gaming PC, you should get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset so you don't have to keep switching depending on the platform you're on. It offers excellent value at its original price of $180, but it's currently down to only $130 from Best Buy following a $50 discount, so now is a fantastic time to make your purchase. We're not sure when this bargain will end, but since it can be over as soon as tomorrow, we highly recommend completing the transaction for it within the day.

Why you should buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset
One of the primary reasons why gamers love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is its wide compatibility. The gaming headset works with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It features Turtle Beach's low-latency, lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connection to eliminate lag, and it also has a flip-to-mute microphone that hides inside one of the earcups when it's not in use.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $500 off
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

The popular and powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which usually sells for $3,100, is available for a discounted price of $2,600. There's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $500 in savings, but since this is one of the gaming laptop deals that's been tagged by Dell as a "hot deal," stocks may sell out quickly. If you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m18 R2 is the upgraded successor of the Alienware m18 with even more powerful components inside -- in addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, the gaming laptop features the latest 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of the best PC games, and that won't be a problem for the Alienware m18 R2 over the next few years.

Read more