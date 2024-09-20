This Skytech prebuilt gaming PC just dropped below $1,000

If you’re on a tight budget but still want a great rig for less, check out the gaming PC deals happening at Skytech right now. Currently, you can buy a Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC for just $980 instead of $1,200. This prebuilt gaming PC is ideally suited for a gamer on a budget who still wants a stylish rig. We’re here to tell you all about it so you can feel confident in your purchase.

Why you should buy the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC

Skytech is one of the best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC. It provides stylish looking gaming rigs with some eye-catching RGB light setups alongside excellent cooling. As standard, you get a one year warranty with the option to pay for extended warranty periods. While many gaming rigs take 3-5 business days to ship, the Skytech Shadow 4 promises to ship in just 1-2 business days.

It offers a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13400F processor along with 16GB of 3200MHz memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which is pretty respectable for this price. Tack on one of the cheaper options from the best gaming monitors around and you’re all set.

The Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is well-designed; it has an expert cooling system to keep things performing well, a sensible cable management system to look great through the side window. It’s also is easy to upgrade or alter anything at a later date. There’s a standard one year warranty, but you get free lifetime tech support included from Skytech.

Even better than some of the best gaming PCs, the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is assembled in the USA, if you’re keen to buy domestically. It all comes together to ensure that the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is a great all-rounder for anyone who is keen to spend under $1,000 on a competent gaming rig.

Usually priced at $1,200, the Skytech Shadow 4 gaming PC is down to $980 for a limited time only at Skytech. A great discount of $220, this is a more affordable way to still play the latest games in style. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below before the deal ends very soon.