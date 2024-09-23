 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 has a $600 discount today

By
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.
Dell

The Alienware m18 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, which is one of the most powerful gaming laptops that you can buy right now, is on sale from Dell with a $600 discount that brings its price down from $3,600 to $3,000. It’s still far from being a budget-friendly device, but that’s actually a steal for this machine. Gamers who can afford it will not regret making this purchase, but you’re going to have to hurry because there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this deal expires.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is in our roundup of the best graphics cards as the fastest GPU money can buy. However, there are reports that Nvidia is discontinuing the RTX 4090 to make way for the RTX 50-series graphics cards, which could be why the Alienware m18 R2 with the RTX 4090 is getting a price cut. That’s a welcome sight for gamers though, as this gaming laptop, which is also equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, is one of the most powerful options in the market right now. It’s ready to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and it’s prepared for the upcoming PC games for the next few years.

The Alienware m18 R2 features a 18-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for sharp details, vivid colors, and smooth animations. The gaming laptop trades portability for a screen that will let you better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. It also packs a 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and there’s plenty of space to install all of your favorite titles.

Related

If you’re willing to spend a significant amount of cash on gaming laptop deals to end up with a machine that will last for years, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to refuse — the Alienware m18 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for $3,000 from Dell, for savings of $600 on its original price of $3,600. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, as the stocks that are up for sale may already be running low. To make sure that you don’t miss out, push through with this transaction for the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The redesigned Dell XPS 14 laptop has a $450 price cut today
The Dell XPS 14 open on a wooden table.

In almost predictable news, it’s Dell that’s the home of some of the best laptop deals right now. In particular, there’s an awesome discount on the popular Dell XPS 14, which was redesigned earlier this year. Usually priced at $2,100, this particular model is down to $1,650 for a limited time only, so you’re saving $450 off the regular price. If you’re in the market for one of the best in the business, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14
The latest Dell XPS 14 offers a sleek design and a gorgeous OLED screen. It’s all part of how Dell has hit the reset on its XPS range, sprucing up the iconic look and creating a whole new kind of iconic look for the range.

Read more
The 14-inch HP Omen Transcend gaming laptop is $400 off
OLED demo on the HP Omen Transcend 14.

Are you tired of the laggy performance your old gaming PC keeps giving you? It can be difficult for older hardware to keep up with modern titles, network requirements, and big software updates, which is why it might be time to start thinking about a new computer. And this time around, perhaps you’ll shoot for a laptop instead? To that end, we found the following offer while looking through gaming laptop deals: 

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the HP 14-inch Omen Transcend at Best Buy for $1,300. At full price, this model costs $1,700. 

Read more
The Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4090 is almost $1,000 off
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

A solid gaming PC should be able to get you through all the latest and greatest titles, but a souped-up desktop rig is what separates the casual crowd from the frame-rate diehards. And if you find yourself leaning toward the latter, we dug up an offer you simply can’t miss:

Right now, when you order the Alienware Aurora R16 through Dell, you’ll save nearly $1,000 on this powerhouse PC. For those keeping score, the markdown price is $3,700, and the full price is $4,695. We see plenty of gaming PC deals on a near-daily basis, but this is a promo that had us double and triple-checking our screens!

Read more