This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 has a $600 discount today

The Alienware m18 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, which is one of the most powerful gaming laptops that you can buy right now, is on sale from Dell with a $600 discount that brings its price down from $3,600 to $3,000. It’s still far from being a budget-friendly device, but that’s actually a steal for this machine. Gamers who can afford it will not regret making this purchase, but you’re going to have to hurry because there’s no telling how much time is remaining before this deal expires.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is in our roundup of the best graphics cards as the fastest GPU money can buy. However, there are reports that Nvidia is discontinuing the RTX 4090 to make way for the RTX 50-series graphics cards, which could be why the Alienware m18 R2 with the RTX 4090 is getting a price cut. That’s a welcome sight for gamers though, as this gaming laptop, which is also equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, is one of the most powerful options in the market right now. It’s ready to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and it’s prepared for the upcoming PC games for the next few years.

The Alienware m18 R2 features a 18-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for sharp details, vivid colors, and smooth animations. The gaming laptop trades portability for a screen that will let you better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. It also packs a 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and there’s plenty of space to install all of your favorite titles.

If you’re willing to spend a significant amount of cash on gaming laptop deals to end up with a machine that will last for years, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to refuse — the Alienware m18 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for $3,000 from Dell, for savings of $600 on its original price of $3,600. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, as the stocks that are up for sale may already be running low. To make sure that you don’t miss out, push through with this transaction for the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop right now.