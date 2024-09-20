 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just slashed the price of this CLX gaming PC with RTX 4080

By
CLX SET Gaming Desktop
CLX

We see a lot of gaming PC deals here at Digital Trends, but every so often, we come across a discount that stops us in our tracks. Such is the case with this fantastic offer we found on a souped-up desktop:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the CLX SET Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080 for $3,000. Yes, that’s expensive, but this model usually costs $3,900!

Why you should buy the CLX SET Gaming Desktop

It takes a lot to make the kind of gaming PC that can tackle just about any challenge you throw its way. And while there’s quite a bit of satisfaction in building a custom rig, not everyone has the time or patience for this kind of DIY project. That’s why gaming PCs like this CLX SET prebuilt are so popular (even if they are costly). Under the hood, this version of the desktop runs an AMD Ryzen 7 Series CPU with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and 6TB of HDD storage. Graphics are handled by the almighty NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080.

Related

With peripherals, data, and clock speeds like this, the CLX SET can literally handle anything. Our suggestion: fire up your favorite demanding MMORPG and see how smoothly everything runs during a frantic battle scene or when the screen is jam-packed with other players and NPCs. Thanks to the RTX 4080, the SET is able to deliver arresting visuals and brilliant HDR performance. Connect to a great monitor (we have an extensive list of monitor deals, too!) and experience spectacular ray tracing, high peak brightness levels, and stunning colors and contrast.

The CLX SET isn’t without its long list of inputs either. In addition to three HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection, the SET also has a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, and eight USB 3.2 ports!

Those who want to take their gaming on the go may have better luck with one of these gaming laptop deals, but those seeking power and performance (no matter the cost) will be best served by the amazing CLX SET Gaming Desktop. Save $900 when you order this workhorse PC through Best Buy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The best gaming laptop under $1,000 just got cheaper
The Dell G15 gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen.

Great gaming laptop deals don’t have to cost thousands, as this deal at Dell demonstrates. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $750 instead of $900, so you’re saving a sizeable $150 off the regular price. The laptop isn’t the fastest of gaming laptops, but it’s the perfect entry point if you’re on a tight budget but still want a gaming laptop, such as to take to your dorm or simply to relax with from time to time. If that sounds like you, read on while we take you through what the Dell G15 gaming laptop has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Dell ranks highly among our look at the best laptop brands, but notably, it’s the Alienware brand that rises to the top of the best gaming laptop brands. Fortunately with laptops like the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you kind of get the best of both worlds. You won’t see cool Alienware-inspired aesthetics here, but you do get things like a superior thermal design compared to the best laptops from Dell. We put the Dell G15 in our best gaming laptops ranking as the "best budget gaming laptop under $1,000."

Read more
This MSI gaming laptop with RTX 4060 just dropped below $1,000
The MSI GF63 gaming laptop against a white background.

Gamers with a maximum budget of $1,000 can still get a powerful device from today's gaming laptop deals, as there are amazing offers like Target's $201 discount for the MSI Thin GF63. From its sticker price of $1,200, it's down to just $999, which is a reasonable price for a machine that's powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you're interested in this gaming laptop though, as we're not sure how long the stocks that are up for sale will last.

Why you should buy the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop
The MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop is ready to play the best PC games with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is paired with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. It's not going to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming laptops, but the MSI Thin GF63 will be more than enough for most gamers.

Read more
Best Antivirus Deals: Protect your PC or Mac from just $25
norton 360 deluxe with lifelock deal best buy december 2021 antivirus shutterstock stock image

Going online in today's digital world can be problematic when it comes to security, especially with so many malicious apps and websites out there that could cause you an issue. Luckily, antivirus tools have become pretty robust, offering you an antivirus and a whole security suite of tools. That can include everything from ad blockers to a VPN, so you're getting a lot whenever you subscribe to an antivirus, especially when going for the more premium subscription plans.

That's why we've gone out and found some of our favorite antivirus deals for you below to help save you a little bit extra when securing yourself. These will be especially useful if you've just taken advantage of one of several desktop deals or laptop deals and don't want to use Windows' anti-virus.
NortonLifeLock 360 Deluxe -- $25, was $90

Read more