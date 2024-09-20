Best Buy just slashed the price of this CLX gaming PC with RTX 4080

We see a lot of gaming PC deals here at Digital Trends, but every so often, we come across a discount that stops us in our tracks. Such is the case with this fantastic offer we found on a souped-up desktop:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the CLX SET Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080 for $3,000. Yes, that’s expensive, but this model usually costs $3,900!

Why you should buy the CLX SET Gaming Desktop

It takes a lot to make the kind of gaming PC that can tackle just about any challenge you throw its way. And while there’s quite a bit of satisfaction in building a custom rig, not everyone has the time or patience for this kind of DIY project. That’s why gaming PCs like this CLX SET prebuilt are so popular (even if they are costly). Under the hood, this version of the desktop runs an AMD Ryzen 7 Series CPU with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and 6TB of HDD storage. Graphics are handled by the almighty NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080.

With peripherals, data, and clock speeds like this, the CLX SET can literally handle anything. Our suggestion: fire up your favorite demanding MMORPG and see how smoothly everything runs during a frantic battle scene or when the screen is jam-packed with other players and NPCs. Thanks to the RTX 4080, the SET is able to deliver arresting visuals and brilliant HDR performance. Connect to a great monitor (we have an extensive list of monitor deals, too!) and experience spectacular ray tracing, high peak brightness levels, and stunning colors and contrast.

The CLX SET isn’t without its long list of inputs either. In addition to three HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection, the SET also has a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, and eight USB 3.2 ports!

Those who want to take their gaming on the go may have better luck with one of these gaming laptop deals, but those seeking power and performance (no matter the cost) will be best served by the amazing CLX SET Gaming Desktop. Save $900 when you order this workhorse PC through Best Buy.