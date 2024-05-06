Save $450 on this 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4060

Over at HP, there are some excellent gaming laptop deals with $450 off the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. Usually it costs $1,700, but right now you can buy the gaming laptop for $1,250 so you save $450 off the regular price. A great deal for anyone who wants a mid-range gaming laptop for less, let’s take a look at what it offers before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t

HP isn’t listed on our look at the best gaming laptop brands but it’s still well worth considering thanks to the Omen range being pretty good for gaming. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700Hx processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

Crucially for gaming purposes, the HP Omen 17t has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which works very well alongside its 17.3-inch full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. It has 300 nits of brightness while there are anti-glare properties and low blue light protection. A screen-to-body ratio of 84.65% is pretty good while there’s audio from Bang & Olufsen. DTS:X Ultra further assists audio so you get immersive sound as you play. Any time you need to take a video call, you can do so by using the HP True Vision 720p HD camera which has integrated dual array digital microphones.

Adding to the gamer aesthetic which is subtle but classy, there’s a full-size 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard with 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology, so you can easily feel in control at all times. The laptop also has Omen Tempest cooling technology which prevents overheating no matter how long you’re playing for. Another useful bonus is the ability to charge to 50% in just 30 minutes. This may not be one of the best gaming laptops but the HP Omen 17t still has a lot to love. You’ll particularly appreciate having a larger screen which means this can work well as a desktop replacement at home.

Usually priced at $1,700, you can currently buy the HP Omen 17t for just $1,250 when you buy direct from HP. The $450 saving is unlikely to stick around for long so take a look at it now before you miss out.

