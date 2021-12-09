Get this 1TB portable SSD for just $85 at Best Buy today

External hard drive deals don’t get much better than this with Best Buy selling a WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive for just $85. A saving of $55, the external hard drive is a solid state drive so you’re guaranteed fast performance. The deal is on for today only so if you don’t snap it up now, you’re going to miss out on a fantastic offer. If you’ve needed more storage for a while, don’t miss out. If you’re looking to buy this for a Christmas gift, you’re in luck, too. Buy today and the hard drive will be with you before the big day.

Easily offering much of what you could need from the best external hard drives, the WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive is perfect for all your storage needs. It’s a solid state drive so you can be confident of data transfer rates up to 400MB/sec when updating files. A USB 3.0 cable makes it easy to quickly move large folders with backward compatibility with USB 2.0 if you need to use an older setup. The hard drive is tough, too, able to withstand a drop of up to two meters without a problem. That’s ideal if you need to take it between locations and you’re worried about how it fares.

The hard drive is also compatible with both PC and Mac with plug and play functionality meaning you can get straight on with using it. A portable design means it’ll fit snugly into your bag without any issue, meaning it’s always simple to take with you. It’s ideal if you’re a student who needs to store plenty of files, as well as if you regularly commute and your existing setup is low on storage space.

Normally priced at $140, the WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive is down to just $85 right now at Best Buy. A huge price cut of $55, it’s only going to be this price for today only. If stock runs out before then, the deal may even end earlier than that. If you’re looking for a useful purchase for yourself or you’re keen to buy someone it for Christmas, you’ll need to get in on the deal sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out. It’s a seriously great price.

