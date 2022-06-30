 Skip to main content
This 2TB SSD is perfect for PS5 and PC, and it’s $110 off today

It feels like we’re going through a golden era for gaming. The best PS5 games continue to increase in number at a remarkable pace, while the best PC games are a great mixture of AAA experiences and indie gems that wouldn’t have been so easily accessible in the past. Many games are even fairly cheap or sometimes free depending on offers by major online stores. So, what’s the catch? Storage space. It’s a big issue because games are constantly getting bigger.

Take Call of Duty: Warzone for instance. It’s a great battle royale experience that has all the high production values you would expect of a Call of Duty game. It also requires 175GB of storage space on PC, with 133GB needed for PlayStation 5 players. For some PC gamers, that’s most of their hard drive taken up, while PS5 owners start out with under 825GB of usable space. So, what do you do? Buy the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD and watch all your space issues vanish. Buy it now and you won’t have to worry about finding space for Warzone 2.0 either.

Right now, you can buy the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD directly from Samsung for $290. The SSD normally costs $400, so it’s a huge savings of $110. While $290 isn’t a small amount of cash to spend on a gaming accessory, it’s a great investment. Once you have an extra 2TB of space at your disposal, you won’t have to worry about upgrading storage for a while. Many people won’t even have to upgrade their PS5 storage for the rest of the console’s lifespan. After all, you probably don’t need every single game you own installed at once — plus, did we mention 2TB is a ton of space?

The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD works equally well for PC and PS5 and only takes minutes to install. For a PC, you just need to open up your desktop tower and slot it in. If you have a laptop, it’ll fit there too, although you may need to check the manufacturer’s manual to figure out what screws need removing. For PS5 owners, it might feel intimidating to open up a gaming console, but Sony has made the process very simple. The only tricky part you need to remember is that the PlayStation 5 requires an SSD with a heatsink. But guess what? This Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD comes with one, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just remove a few screws, and the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD slots in x easily as a game cartridge.

Once hooked up, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD offers the aforementioned 2TB of space, but it’s also fast. You get true PCIe 4.0 NVMe speeds, which means up to 7,000MB/s for sequential reads and 5,100MB/s for sequential writes. If you’re not sure what that actually means, all you need to know is that the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD is lightning fast. In many cases, PS5 owners may even find it slightly faster than the internal storage. For PC owners, it’ll depend on the storage they already have, but Samsung claims that it is up to 12.7 times faster than your average SATA SSD and even twice as fast as a PCIe Gen3 SSD.

However you like to game, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD is a high-end SSD that’s well-suited for all your gaming needs. We all hate to see lag or slow down while we play, and it’s easy to forget that you need a fast hard drive to complement your processor, graphics card, and RAM. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD means you won’t have to worry about any bottlenecks in your system and can instead enjoy more time playing through all your favorite games — and without having to juggle game installs all the time.

A true must-have for avid gamers, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD is available directly from Samsung for $290 for a limited time only. That’s a huge savings of 28%, which works out to $110 off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your storage. You’ll wonder how you put up with having so little space in the past, and you’ll be all set for the major game releases coming out later this year.

