HP just knocked $500 off its best 2-in-1 laptop — because why not?

HP often has some of the best laptop deals around with one of the highlights being $500 off the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Usually priced at $1,400, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only meaning it’s a tempting proposition for anyone looking for a great device to cover all their productivity needs. If you can’t decide between a tablet or laptop, it’s a great middle ground and we’re here to tell you why. Alternatively, you can always just hit the button below to see the deal for yourself. It’s your call, but let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

As one of the best laptop brands around, HP is well known for making some of the best 2-in-1 laptops as demonstrated by the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop.

It offers a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor along with 16GB of memory. Alongside that is 512GB of SSD storage which should be sufficient for most of your needs. Of course, the highlight here is the 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and a 360-degree hinge so you can easily rotate it to use in tablet mode as well as in tent and presentation modes. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio so it looks great however you use it.

Adding to the functionality is a pretty cool camera for video calls. It has an appearance filter, and backlight adjustment, along with a physical privacy shutter for when you want to guarantee you’re alone. The 5MP IR camera also has temporary noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. You’ll hear the other person clearly too, thanks to audio by Bang & Olufsen with quad speakers and HP Audio Boost technology.

Rounding off the nest set of features, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop has a full-size backlit keyboard with an HP Rechargeable stylus for being more precise with your work, and there’s a fingerprint reader built-in for security purposes. For many people, this will be one of the best laptops for their needs.

Generally a fantastic all-rounder, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is ordinarily priced at $1,400. Right now, you can buy it from HP for $900 so you’re saving $500 off the usual price. A great time to buy a laptop that’s sure to be an excellent investment, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

