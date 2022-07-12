 Skip to main content
Save 53% on this 2TB SSD for PS5 with Heatsink for Prime Day

Today's Best PS5 SSD Prime Day Deal 2022

Briley Kenney
By
Western Digital Black SN850X NVMe SSD.

Finding the right PS5 SSD Prime Day deal is a little tricky. While you have considerably more freedom to swap and upgrade hard drives on a PC, that’s not necessarily so with consoles like the PS5. Luckily, it is possible to swap out the onboard storage for a higher capacity option, and right now is the best time thanks to some fantastic Prime Day deals. You can grab the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe solid-state drive for $260 right now, which is over 50% off the normal price of $550. This drive does include a heatsink, which is one of the requirements for using a new drive with your PlayStation 5. You can snag the deal now below or keep reading for more info on what WD_BLACK’s 2TB has to offer.

Why you should buy the WD_BLACK 2TB internal SSD

A person holding the WD Black SN770 gaming SSD.

If you want to swap out the current drive in your PlayStation 5 for something with a higher capacity — so you can store more games — there are some guidelines you need to follow. You can’t just use any solid-state drive on the market, unfortunately. You can always use an external hard drive on PS5, by plugging it into one of the USB ports, but for the most part, performance will be a lot slower. Your best bet is to install an internal drive, or solid-state drive, which will provide the fast loading times you’re used to.

Besides the appropriate dimensions, which ensure the drive fits inside the PS5 chassis, the new solid-state drive you use must have a heatsink. This keeps the drive cool while in use and under heavy loads, protecting the rest of the hardware inside the console, but also allowing for optimal performance. The WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 comes with a sleek heatsink just for this reason. The other components inside the PS5 were specifically designed and placed to optimize thermal performance, preventing overheating issues while ensuring the system will work, as intended, for longer.

The WD_BLACK SN850 also delivers next-gen PCIe Gen4 speeds for faster loading times, with read and write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s and up to 1,000,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS). If you decide to use it with a Windows PC, you can also download the optional WD_BLACK dashboard software to customize your experience.

This PS5 SSD Prime Day deal is one of the better promotions we’ve found during Prime Day, so if you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade, now’s your chance! It’s over 50% off — 53% to be exact — and just $260 instead of its usual $550. But it won’t last long, so if you’re on the fence, you’ll want to make a decision real soon.

