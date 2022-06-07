Best Buy’s deal of the day is $50 off a 2TB internal SSD

If you’re a PS5 gamer who wants to get the most from the platform, adding a high-performance internal SSD can boost your system’s capabilities. If you want the ability to copy games, to run and load games faster than with external USB drives, and to utilize the PS5’s full capabilities with as many games as possible, Best Buy’s deal of the day is the answer. If you buy today, June 7, before midnight Central Time, you can save $50 on Adata’s XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB Internal SSD. If you’re shopping for SSD deals, this one-day sale knocks down the normal $250 price for the XPG Gammix 2TB Internal SSD to just $200.

If you are still wondering about SSD vs HDD storage, the higher speeds and greater reliability of SSD technology carries the day. The best SSDs for gaming are internal drives because they can transmit data much faster than external SSDs that are held back by USB connection speed limits. The XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB Internal SSD is an M.2 2280 form factor with a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface that’s also backward compatible with PCIe 3. If you install it on a PC or laptop motherboard with a PCIe 4 interface the sequential Read/Write rate is up to 7400/6800 MB per second. On a PS5, the 2TB XPG Internal SSD has a 6100 MB per second sequential read speed.

Intended for internal applications only, the XPG Gammix S70 Blade has an integrated heat sink and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. While you can install this SSD in a PCie 3.0 port, in that case the maximum sequential R/W speeds are limited to 3400/3000 MB per second, which doesn’t really cut it for high-speed play with the most demanding games.

If you demand the greatest performance from your PS5, adding an internal SSD is a must. Today’s Best Buy one-day sale on the Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB Internal SSD with a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface and integrated heat sink is the answer to the question of which SSD to choose. Instead of the normal $250, Best Buy is selling this XPG 2TB Internal SSD for just $200, a $50 savings, but you have to act quickly because even if quantities hold out, this sale ends at midnight tonight Central Time.

