Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are over 200 laptop deals going on right now at Best Buy with select models available from just $159. If you’re in the market for a new laptop or looking to see how you could upgrade, you need to check out this sale. Best Buy has discounted many of the best laptop brands from Dell to HP and Lenovo, with even gaming laptops on sale. We recommend you tap the button below to search through the sale for yourself but you can also take a look at what we recommend below.

What to shop for in the Best Buy laptop Spring sale

Why not buy the previous model of one of the best laptops and check out the

If you’d prefer a Windows-based laptop, consider the

If one of the best gaming laptops is what you need, the

With so many laptops in the Best Buy laptop Spring sale, we’ve only picked out a few highlights. There are dozens more great laptops here with something for every price range and requirement. Take a look for yourself if none of the ones above appeal to you. This is a fantastic sale.

Editors' Recommendations