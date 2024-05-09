 Skip to main content
219 laptops are discounted in Best Buy’s Spring sale — From $159

By
A person using the 1Password password manager on a laptop while sat on a couch.
1Password / AgileBits

There are over 200 laptop deals going on right now at Best Buy with select models available from just $159. If you’re in the market for a new laptop or looking to see how you could upgrade, you need to check out this sale. Best Buy has discounted many of the best laptop brands from Dell to HP and Lenovo, with even gaming laptops on sale. We recommend you tap the button below to search through the sale for yourself but you can also take a look at what we recommend below.

What to shop for in the Best Buy laptop Spring sale

Why not buy the previous model of one of the best laptops and check out the

13.6-inch laptop with M2 chip which is currently down to $849 from $999? One of the
Related
best MacBooks out there, the MacBook Air M2 offers up to 18 hours of battery life, a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors, and a powerful processor. It’s perfect for everyday use and is built to last thanks to its aluminum unibody enclosure. It also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

If you’d prefer a Windows-based laptop, consider the

. It’s down to $800 from $1,100 so you save $300. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 14-inch WUXGA IPS display, 1TB of SSD storage, and 16GB of memory. Its touchscreen is great for when you want to be more hands-on with your work and being able to use it as a tablet is super convenient at times. Read up on our laptop buying guide to check it’s suitable for your needs.

If one of the best gaming laptops is what you need, the

is down to $1,350 from $1,600. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with the star of the show being its 14-inch OLED screen with 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 0.2ms response time. It’s potent stuff for gaming while being highly portable.

With so many laptops in the Best Buy laptop Spring sale, we’ve only picked out a few highlights. There are dozens more great laptops here with something for every price range and requirement. Take a look for yourself if none of the ones above appeal to you. This is a fantastic sale.

