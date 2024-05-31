 Skip to main content
Dell’s best cheap laptop just got $220 cheaper — only $280

By
The Dell Inspiron 14 Windows 11 on ARM laptop.
Dell

Laptop deals don’t get much cheaper than the deal Dell has on the Inspiron 14 right now. Usually priced at $500, this Dell Inspiron 14 model is down to $280 as a clearance deal. It’s ideal for basic web browsing and other simple tasks, or for providing your kids with their first laptop for less. Here’s what else it has to offer, but remember — as a clearance deal, it’s likely to end soon.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so while the Dell Inspiron 14 won’t compete with the best laptops, it’s a good entry point. The Dell Inspiron 14 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. At this price, we’re just happy to see SSD storage instead of the much slower eMMC storage we’ve seen on other cheap laptops.

For the display, there’s a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and also it’s LED-backlit. The Dell Inspiron 14 might lack a backlit keyboard but it does at least have a 1080p full HD webcam with dual digital microphone which is far better news than a basic 720p HD webcam.

The ARM-based nature of the Qualcomm processor means that the Dell Inspiron 14 won’t win any races but it can handle multitasking and all your basic laptop needs. It also means it stays cool and quiet so it’s far more portable than most alternatives. Its lightweight build doesn’t need fans so it’s whisper quiet. When on a call, you’ll also appreciate that the Qualcomm AI Engine can filter out distractions with features like gaze correction, sound suppression, and blurred backgrounds.

Thanks to the supremely portable nature of the Dell Inspiron 14, you also get up to 16 hours of battery life so this is a device that’s going to keep you happy all day long. Sleek and good looking, the Dell Inspiron 14 will be perfect for taking to class, a coffee shop, or using at home during downtime.

Usually costing $500, the Dell Inspiron 14 is currently part of a clearance sale at Dell so it’s down to just $280 right now. It won’t stay in stock for long when it’s this cheap so check it out as soon as possible before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
