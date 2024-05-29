 Skip to main content
The 17-inch HP Envy laptop has a massive $420 discount today

A side profile of the HP Envy 17-inch laptop against a white background.
HP has a fantastic discount on the HP 17-inch Envy laptop bringing it down from $1,300 to $880. Working out as a huge $420 discount, this is one of the better laptop deals currently around. It’s perfect for anyone who wants a stylish laptop that also has touchscreen functionality. Here’s what you need to know about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Envy

HP makes many of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the company ideal if you don’t want to buy both a tablet and laptop. This particular model isn’t a full 2-in-1 laptop but you can still use the touchscreen when you need to be more tactile. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor teamed up with 16GB of memory. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage which is great for storing all your key files on. It’s good to see a reasonable amount of storage when many laptops in this price range may still only have 256GB.

As with all 2-in-1 laptops, the highlight here is its screen. The HP Envy has a 17.3-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, edge-to-edge glass, and of course, it’s a touchscreen. It also has a HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. For sound, there’s DTS:X Ultra with HP Audio Boost sound improving the dual speakers.

Continuing HP’s trend as one of the best laptop brands, the HP Envy also has built-in AI technology. It may not be one of the best laptops but it’s certainly rewarding to use. Little features like HP Fast Charge so you get to 50% battery charge in just 45 minutes, and a variety of USB-C ports and one HDMI 2.1 port all add up to make the HP Envy a great option for most people. It even has a keyboard with a numeric keypad which isn’t as common on laptops as you’d like to think.

The HP Envy is normally priced at $1,300 but right now, you can buy it for $880 at HP. A great price for a laptop that can also be used in a more tactile way than most, check it out now before you miss out on the hefty $420 discount.

