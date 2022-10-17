 Skip to main content
This 2TB SSD from Samsung has a $60 discount at Best Buy

If you want to get the most performance out of your laptop or PC, then an NVMe SSD will give unparalleled speeds for the majority of tasks you’re going to run into, including editing and gaming. Of course, that speed tends to come at a premium, and this Samsung 980 Pro sits in a great place between price and performance, especially since you can grab it from Best Buy for just $220 rather than the usual price of $280 — a $60 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD

There’s a reason that the Samsung 980 Pro tops our list of best SSDs, and that’s because it delivers some of the best NVMe SSD performance that you’ll find outside of commercial use or that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. It can deliver a read speed of 7,000 MB/s and a write speed of 5,000 MB/s, both blazingly fast, and can be up to 12 times faster than a standard SATA connection, which of course, depends on the hard drive you’re using. The 980 Pro also has excellent thermal protection that involves a nickel-plated heat spreader and smart internal thermal control software that helps spread out the heat and disperse it evenly, which helps extend the life of the SSD, as well as keep the performance high.

The 980 Pro is also coming in at a larger size, with the deal from Best Buy netting you 2TB, which is huge compared to the 500GB it used to max out at when it first came out. Granted, it costs a little bit more per GB, especially compared to these external hard drive deals, but if you want that extra performance, you have to pay the premium.

Overall, the 980 Pro balances price with performance quite well, especially with the new large 2TB capacity and the $60 discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $220; it’s an absolutely viable NVMe SSD for you to pick up for your laptop or PC. That said, if you don’t want to deal with the hassle and want something a bit simpler, there are many great desktop computer deals you can check out, and a few of them can even be upgraded with NVMe SSDs like the 980 Pro.

