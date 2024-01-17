 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 4 best monitors for PS5 in 2024

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re thinking of picking up one of these several excellent PlayStation 5 deals or already own a PlayStation 5, then grabbing yourself a monitor to game on, rather than just going for a typical TV, can give you a great experience, especially if you’re in a bedroom. Luckily, there are quite a few options to pick from, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly monitor or a high-end curved monitor with all the bells and whistles. Some monitors are quite versatile and can work great for gaming PCs as well if you have one, making them an even better investment.

The Best 4K Monitors in 2024

  • Buy the if you want the best monitor made for the PS5
  • Buy the  if you want the best curved PS5 gaming monitor
  • Buy the  if you want the best budget gaming monitor for the PS5
  • Buy the  if you want the best 1440p monitor for the PS5

Sony Inzone M9

Best monitor made for the PS5

Destiny 2 running on the Sony InZone M9 gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
Pros Cons
Full array local dimming Paying a high cost for the brand name
Excellent image fidelity and reproduction An included KVM switch would have been nice
Looks great

There is no better monitor for the PS5 than one that is specifically made for it, and while the Sony Inzone M9 isn’t technically made just for the PS5, it comes pretty close. For example, you can tell from the stand and overall aesthetics that it mimics the PS5’s sleek white and black look almost to the T. Also, it has some features that are specifically made for the PS5, such as the Auto-HDR Tone Mapping, which calibrates your screen on the fly, as well as the Auto Genre Picture Mode, which essentially just switches to game mode when it detects you’re playing the PS5.

Related

Beyond that, it’s like any other high-end gaming monitor, with a 27-inch screen and a 4k resolution, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate, which might be a bit high for the PS5 at the moment unless you play in performance mode where supported. Of course, those are also great specs if you want to use them to play on a gaming PC, so having that versatility is nice for something at this price point, which is a bit high since you’re paying for the brand name. It also has a 1ms GTG response time for those who play competitive and action-packed games, which can make a big difference.

As for HDR tech, it comes with DisplayHDR 600, although that’s not going to be like what you’d expect on a TV, so don’t get your hopes up too high. Luckily, the Inzone M9 does cover 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut, so it has excellent color reproduction for a monitor targeted to console gaming. Combined with the full-array backlighting that helps with contrast and the IPS panel’s already good contrast, you get something that’s pretty close to TV HDR.

Specifications
Screen Size
 27-inches
Panel Type
 IPS
Refresh rate
 144Hz
Response time
 1ms GTG

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Best curved PS5 gaming monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8
Samsung
Pros Cons
High refresh rate Viewing angles not great
Very quick response time Expensive
Mini-LED lighting

While it’s not usual to have a curved gaming monitor for a console, this is probably the best one you can find that hits a lot of various features that are important. For example, it has a 4k resolution that’s great for gaming on consoles, and it has a really high 240Hz refresh rate, which is more than the PS5 will be able to handle. Even so, it’s good to have, especially if you want to push the graphics down for a higher refresh rate or if you end up using a gaming PC with it.

Another good aspect is that it’s larger than your average monitor at 32 inches and, when combined with the 1000R curved monitor, gives you a very immersive experience that you wouldn’t get with a non-curved monitor. We also appreciate that it has a 1ms GTG response time for those who play faster-paced games where that faster response time makes a big difference. It’s also great to see that it comes with AMD Freesync Premium Pro, which will help with things like tearing and ghosting, whether on the PS5 or a gaming PC.

If you like to have a lot of bright lights in your room, then you’ll be happy to know that the Neo G8 can hit a whopping 2,000 nits of peak brightness, although that’s only with HDR2000 enabled. It’s also important to know that the HDR on a monitor is not the same as what you might find on a TV, although the one with the Neo G8 comes pretty close and should work perfectly with the HDR that the PS5 can support. Even so, it does come with Mini-LED backlighting, which gives you much better contrast than traditional full-array backlighting.

Specifications
Screen Size
 32-inches
Panel Type
 VA
Refresh rate
 240Hz
Response time
 1ms GTG

ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q

Best budget monitor for the PS5

Product image if the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q 4K gaming monitor on a white background.
Asus
Pros Cons
Very budget-friendly 60Hz refresh rate could be better
Has Freesync and other great tech Slow response time
Covers 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut

Having a great gaming monitor doesn’t have to cost a ton of money, and this Asus TUF monitor is the perfect example that’s going for almost $300. It runs a 4k resolution, although it can only do a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s not so bad, especially since most games on the PS5 can’t hit over 60Hz anyway, so that’s only an issue if you plan to play games on a gaming PC as well or if you’re going to use performance mode in supported games. That said, it shouldn’t stop you from grabbing it.

What’s equally impressive is that it can hit 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut, which means solid color reproduction, especially compared to similar monitors at this price point. We also really like the Shadow Boost tech, which helps clarify dark areas without washing them out in the way that low-quality monitors usually do with deep black colors. Interestingly, the Asus TUF has HDR10, which isn’t something we’d see at around $300 for a 4k monitor; although, as always, it’s not going to be at the same level as a TV, it’s nice to have, nonetheless.

You’ll also be happy to know that it has AMD FreeSync, which works fine for the PS5, and ASUS even throws in 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. That just goes to show that it’s a pretty versatile monitor for something this budget-friendly, so it’s a good investment whether you plan to game or work on it. The only thing that’s really missing is a higher refresh rate and a better response time than 5ms, but we can’t have everything, and those aren’t deal-breakers for that average PS5 gamer.

Specifications
Screen Size
 28-inches
Panel Type
 IPS
Refresh rate
 60Hz
Response time
 5ms

Dell G2724D

Best 1440p monitor for the PS5

Dell's G2724D gaming monitor.
Dell / Dell
Pros Cons
Excellent price No audio jack
165Hz refresh rate Lack of USB hub
99% of sRGB color coverage

While there is a big focus on 4k gaming monitors, there’s no reason you can’t go for a 1440p option, especially now that the PS5 supports downscaling from 4k and gives a much nicer 1440p experience. To that end, the Dell G2724D is the pick we’d go for, especially since it’s very well-priced, about the same as the ASUS TUF, but with a few additions. For example, it can hit the much faster 165Hz refresh rate, making it a great option for both console and desktop gaming, and it gives you the option to go for higher refresh rates where the PS5 can support it.

Response time is also a lot quicker with a 1ms GTG response time, making this the cheapest option on the list with that sort of speed. Also, it supports both AMD FreeSync Premium for the PS5 and for those who are going to game on a desktop as well; it also has NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Aside from the V-Sync tech that helps with ghosting and screen tearing, the Dell G2724D has four different overlays you can pick from, such as “night vision,” which helps with dark scenes that you might find in caves and at night, and “clear vision,” which helps with detail in day time scenes.

For being a 27-inch monitor, it has some solid viewing angles, making it a great option if you want to play side-by-side with somebody else, and the anti-glare will help a lot with reflections. That said, it does have a couple of downsides, with the biggest one being the lack of an audio jack, so if you want to use headphones, you’ll have to get Bluetooth ones that are compatible with the PS5. Also, there’s no USB hub or passthrough, which isn’t as big of a deal as the audio jack, but you can’t power anything from the screen or connect anything to it, which is a shame.

Specifications
Screen Size
 27-inches
Panel Type
 IPS
Refresh rate
 165Hz
Response time
 1ms GtG

How We Chose These Monitors for the PS5

Resolution & refresh rate

The PS5 can cap out at 4k with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, realistically, most games don’t hit both of those, with a lot of AAA games being capped out at 60Hz, which is a good thing since most modern screens tend not to go below that refresh rate. Even so, it’s good to have the option to go up to 120Hz, although a lot of gaming monitors can go to 144Hz and even 165Hz, making them a good option if you also plan to gaming on a gaming desktop. Of course, the downside is that higher refresh rates tend to push the price up, especially if you’re playing at 4k.

If you’re willing to compromise a bit, you can take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s downscaling tech that can bring it down to 1440p, where screens can do much more for the same sort of prices. In fact, some of the best 1440p screens are as good as some of the best budget 4k screens, so as you can see, there’s a big gap in price. Either way, we’ve picked a few of the various resolutions and refresh rates to make sure you get exactly what you need.

Input lag

Input lag is what dictates how long it takes for you to press a button and then see that action on the screen. For the most part, gaming monitors outperform most TVs in this metric since this is a tech brand have been cultivating for gaming monitors. Usually, the fastest is 1ms of Grey-to-Grey (GTG), although anything below 10ms is probably going to be imperceptible unless you game professionally, and it certainly won’t make a difference if you aren’t playing any online multiplayer games. As such, we stuck to monitors that don’t exceed 10ms and usually stick around 1ms.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
The 5 best PC cases for airflow in 2024
Cooler Master Qube 500 PC case sitting on a coffee table.

If you're building a PC from scratch, one of the most important things to consider is how your case is going to impact how hot your hardware gets. With how powerful most modern hardware is, the internals of a PC can get very hot, and one of the only ways you can deal with that heat is to pump as much air through your case. Even CPU and GPU radiators work on a similar principle, relying on good airflow over the cooling fins to keep temperatures down as the hardware does its best to turn your PC parts into molten metal.

Of course, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of different kinds of case designs coming from manufacturers, and it can be a bit hard to pick something that fits well for your needs. That's why we've looked between all the best options and picked the best PC cases for airflow in various sizes, from full-tower ATX cases, to tiny Mini-ITX cases as well.
The Best PC Cases for Airflow

Read more
The 5 best mini PCs for gaming in 2024
Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast sitting on a desk.

Your average gaming PC is pretty big, and even worse, you actually have to keep the area around it clear so you can get good case airflow, so you end up having to clear up a lot of space just to be able to game. That can be a problem if you live in a smaller apartment or have a smaller office space that can't really fit a large full or even mid-sized tower. Luckily, some of the best mini PCs can also be used for gaming, and while they aren't completely tiny, they are about a fifth or smaller of your average case.

That said, keep in mind that when you go smaller, you end up having to compromise heavily when it comes to graphical capability. That's why we've done our best to find the best mini PCs for gaming and collect them below at various prices and power ranges. That way, you can find something that fits your budget range, gaming needs, and space needs.
The Best Mini PC for Gaming

Read more
Best 3D printer deals: Start printing at home for only $165
best 3d printer deals featured image

3D printing is an incredibly feat of technology, and a decade ago it was only an option for NASA scientists and mechanical engineers. Now, anyone can print their own models at home. This large and growing hobby isn't as hard to get into as many think, and there are now plenty of reliable and affordable 3D printers on the market. Not to mention, there are a plethora of websites and forums eager to welcome newbies and help you secure exceptional 3D designs -- which you can print on your shiny new system. So, whether you've yet to dive into this burgeoning community and you're shopping for your first printer, or you're already a salty veteran looking to take your prints to the next level, our roundup of the best 3D printer deals is sure to have something to please.

Best 3D printer deals
Creality Ender-2 Pro — $165, was $179

Read more