The 4 best monitors for PS5 in 2024

If you’re thinking of picking up one of these several excellent PlayStation 5 deals or already own a PlayStation 5, then grabbing yourself a monitor to game on, rather than just going for a typical TV, can give you a great experience, especially if you’re in a bedroom. Luckily, there are quite a few options to pick from, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly monitor or a high-end curved monitor with all the bells and whistles. Some monitors are quite versatile and can work great for gaming PCs as well if you have one, making them an even better investment.

Sony Inzone M9

Best monitor made for the PS5

Pros Cons Full array local dimming Paying a high cost for the brand name Excellent image fidelity and reproduction An included KVM switch would have been nice Looks great

There is no better monitor for the PS5 than one that is specifically made for it, and while the Sony Inzone M9 isn’t technically made just for the PS5, it comes pretty close. For example, you can tell from the stand and overall aesthetics that it mimics the PS5’s sleek white and black look almost to the T. Also, it has some features that are specifically made for the PS5, such as the Auto-HDR Tone Mapping, which calibrates your screen on the fly, as well as the Auto Genre Picture Mode, which essentially just switches to game mode when it detects you’re playing the PS5.

Beyond that, it’s like any other high-end gaming monitor, with a 27-inch screen and a 4k resolution, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate, which might be a bit high for the PS5 at the moment unless you play in performance mode where supported. Of course, those are also great specs if you want to use them to play on a gaming PC, so having that versatility is nice for something at this price point, which is a bit high since you’re paying for the brand name. It also has a 1ms GTG response time for those who play competitive and action-packed games, which can make a big difference.

As for HDR tech, it comes with DisplayHDR 600, although that’s not going to be like what you’d expect on a TV, so don’t get your hopes up too high. Luckily, the Inzone M9 does cover 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut, so it has excellent color reproduction for a monitor targeted to console gaming. Combined with the full-array backlighting that helps with contrast and the IPS panel’s already good contrast, you get something that’s pretty close to TV HDR.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Best curved PS5 gaming monitor

Pros Cons High refresh rate Viewing angles not great Very quick response time Expensive Mini-LED lighting

While it’s not usual to have a curved gaming monitor for a console, this is probably the best one you can find that hits a lot of various features that are important. For example, it has a 4k resolution that’s great for gaming on consoles, and it has a really high 240Hz refresh rate, which is more than the PS5 will be able to handle. Even so, it’s good to have, especially if you want to push the graphics down for a higher refresh rate or if you end up using a gaming PC with it.

Another good aspect is that it’s larger than your average monitor at 32 inches and, when combined with the 1000R curved monitor, gives you a very immersive experience that you wouldn’t get with a non-curved monitor. We also appreciate that it has a 1ms GTG response time for those who play faster-paced games where that faster response time makes a big difference. It’s also great to see that it comes with AMD Freesync Premium Pro, which will help with things like tearing and ghosting, whether on the PS5 or a gaming PC.

If you like to have a lot of bright lights in your room, then you’ll be happy to know that the Neo G8 can hit a whopping 2,000 nits of peak brightness, although that’s only with HDR2000 enabled. It’s also important to know that the HDR on a monitor is not the same as what you might find on a TV, although the one with the Neo G8 comes pretty close and should work perfectly with the HDR that the PS5 can support. Even so, it does come with Mini-LED backlighting, which gives you much better contrast than traditional full-array backlighting.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q

Best budget monitor for the PS5

Pros Cons Very budget-friendly 60Hz refresh rate could be better Has Freesync and other great tech Slow response time Covers 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut

Having a great gaming monitor doesn’t have to cost a ton of money, and this Asus TUF monitor is the perfect example that’s going for almost $300. It runs a 4k resolution, although it can only do a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s not so bad, especially since most games on the PS5 can’t hit over 60Hz anyway, so that’s only an issue if you plan to play games on a gaming PC as well or if you’re going to use performance mode in supported games. That said, it shouldn’t stop you from grabbing it.

What’s equally impressive is that it can hit 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut, which means solid color reproduction, especially compared to similar monitors at this price point. We also really like the Shadow Boost tech, which helps clarify dark areas without washing them out in the way that low-quality monitors usually do with deep black colors. Interestingly, the Asus TUF has HDR10, which isn’t something we’d see at around $300 for a 4k monitor; although, as always, it’s not going to be at the same level as a TV, it’s nice to have, nonetheless.

You’ll also be happy to know that it has AMD FreeSync, which works fine for the PS5, and ASUS even throws in 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. That just goes to show that it’s a pretty versatile monitor for something this budget-friendly, so it’s a good investment whether you plan to game or work on it. The only thing that’s really missing is a higher refresh rate and a better response time than 5ms, but we can’t have everything, and those aren’t deal-breakers for that average PS5 gamer.

Dell G2724D

Best 1440p monitor for the PS5

Pros Cons Excellent price No audio jack 165Hz refresh rate Lack of USB hub 99% of sRGB color coverage

While there is a big focus on 4k gaming monitors, there’s no reason you can’t go for a 1440p option, especially now that the PS5 supports downscaling from 4k and gives a much nicer 1440p experience. To that end, the Dell G2724D is the pick we’d go for, especially since it’s very well-priced, about the same as the ASUS TUF, but with a few additions. For example, it can hit the much faster 165Hz refresh rate, making it a great option for both console and desktop gaming, and it gives you the option to go for higher refresh rates where the PS5 can support it.

Response time is also a lot quicker with a 1ms GTG response time, making this the cheapest option on the list with that sort of speed. Also, it supports both AMD FreeSync Premium for the PS5 and for those who are going to game on a desktop as well; it also has NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Aside from the V-Sync tech that helps with ghosting and screen tearing, the Dell G2724D has four different overlays you can pick from, such as “night vision,” which helps with dark scenes that you might find in caves and at night, and “clear vision,” which helps with detail in day time scenes.

For being a 27-inch monitor, it has some solid viewing angles, making it a great option if you want to play side-by-side with somebody else, and the anti-glare will help a lot with reflections. That said, it does have a couple of downsides, with the biggest one being the lack of an audio jack, so if you want to use headphones, you’ll have to get Bluetooth ones that are compatible with the PS5. Also, there’s no USB hub or passthrough, which isn’t as big of a deal as the audio jack, but you can’t power anything from the screen or connect anything to it, which is a shame.

How We Chose These Monitors for the PS5

Resolution & refresh rate

The PS5 can cap out at 4k with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, realistically, most games don’t hit both of those, with a lot of AAA games being capped out at 60Hz, which is a good thing since most modern screens tend not to go below that refresh rate. Even so, it’s good to have the option to go up to 120Hz, although a lot of gaming monitors can go to 144Hz and even 165Hz, making them a good option if you also plan to gaming on a gaming desktop. Of course, the downside is that higher refresh rates tend to push the price up, especially if you’re playing at 4k.

If you’re willing to compromise a bit, you can take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s downscaling tech that can bring it down to 1440p, where screens can do much more for the same sort of prices. In fact, some of the best 1440p screens are as good as some of the best budget 4k screens, so as you can see, there’s a big gap in price. Either way, we’ve picked a few of the various resolutions and refresh rates to make sure you get exactly what you need.

Input lag

Input lag is what dictates how long it takes for you to press a button and then see that action on the screen. For the most part, gaming monitors outperform most TVs in this metric since this is a tech brand have been cultivating for gaming monitors. Usually, the fastest is 1ms of Grey-to-Grey (GTG), although anything below 10ms is probably going to be imperceptible unless you game professionally, and it certainly won’t make a difference if you aren’t playing any online multiplayer games. As such, we stuck to monitors that don’t exceed 10ms and usually stick around 1ms.

