 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti is $1,500 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
A game playing on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Serious gamers who need to upgrade their gaming laptop should heavily consider taking advantage of this offer for the Razer Blade 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. From $3,500, a $1,500 discount from Razer pulls its price down to $2,000, for amazing value for money considering the power of this machine. You’re going to have to make your purchase quick as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, so proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as a powerful, premium, and highly portable gaming laptop. It all starts with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which will let you play the best PC games at the highest settings as the graphics card is paired with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and 16GB of RAM. In fact, with these specifications, you’ll be all set for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so you can stop worrying about setting aside a budget for upgrades and focus on playing the video games that you like.

The 14-inch display of the Razer Blade 14 may be relatively small, but it maintains the laptop’s portability so you can get your gaming fix anywhere. The screen is sharp and smooth with its QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, to let you better appreciate the graphics of modern games. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which should provide enough storage space for several AAA titles with all their optional DLCs and necessary updates.

Related

Razer’s offer for the Razer Blade 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card features one of the largest discounts that you can get right now from gaming laptop deals. From an original price of $3,500, it’s $1,500 off to bring it down to $2,000. It’s still not cheap, but this is the kind of machine that’s perfect for gamers who don’t want to keep upgrading every year. You need to act fast though, because the price of the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $550 on this Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 4070 today
Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming PC may want to take advantage of Lenovo's offer for the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. From the gaming desktop's original price of $1,930, a 28% discount brings it down to $1,380, for huge savings of $550 that you can spend on monitor deals and more video games. This bargain is only available for a limited time though, and once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at it, so it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase now if you're interested in this gaming PC.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 gaming PC
Our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says you should pay the most attention on the graphics card -- that won't be a problem with the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, as it's equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card that's perfect for playing the best PC games at 1440p resolution. Alongside the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this gaming PC will not only be able to play today's most popular titles, but it's also going to be ready for upcoming PC games for the next few years.

Read more
One of Dell’s most popular work-from-anywhere laptops is 65% off
Dell Latitude 3420 on a desk hooked up to a monitor.

If you're working from multiple locations -- including the office and at home -- and even while you're on the go, then you're going to need a dependable laptop like the Dell Latitude 7430. Dell's estimated value for the device is $1,970, but you can currently get it at 65% off, so you'll only have to pay $691. It's not going to stay this affordable for long though, so if you need a reliable companion, push through with your purchase of this laptop as soon as you can while the savings of $1,279 are still online.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7430
The Dell Latitude 7430 matches the performance of some of the best laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the amount of RAM that you want if you're going to run intensive apps and engage in content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. If your work deals with graphics of any kind, then you're going to love the sharp details and vivid colors on the laptop's 14-inch screen that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and maximum brightness of 400 nits.

Read more
Our 7 favorite laptop deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $219
A girl plays games on the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a connected external display.

If you’ve had your eye on one of the best laptops but want to land yourself a discount, Best Buy has a lot of laptop deals to choose from right now. In fact, Best Buy is amidst a 3-day sale that sees deals taking place on laptops from some of the best laptop brands, including HP, Microsoft, and ASUS. These brands top the list of our favorite laptop deals in the sale, and among them are some gaming laptops, touchscreen laptops, and super affordable laptops. We’ve put together all of our favorite laptop deals form the Best Buy 3-day sale below, so read onward for more details on how to save.
ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook — $219, was $299

A Chromebook is a good laptop option if you don’t have pressing performance needs, as it provides a base computing experience at a super affordable price. This ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook is one of the best Chromebook deals you’ll come across. Its 17.3-inch display is a big selling point, as this puts it on the larger end of laptop screens available. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of memory. Chromebooks are made for simplicity and have built-in cloud support, so if you’re looking for an affordable way to get a laptop in front of you, this ASUS Chromebook is the way to go.

Read more