This Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is 47% off

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Razer Blade 17.
If you want a large screen to accompany your gaming laptop, look no further than the Razer Blade 17. It’s an even more attractive purchase right now because it’s 47% off from Razer, which slashes its price to just $1,800 from its original price of $3,400. The $1,600 in savings is among the biggest that you can get from today’s gaming laptop deals, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible because there’s no telling when stocks of the device will run out.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop

As you can deduce from its name, the Razer Blade 17 features a 17.3-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to spot even the smallest details of the best PC games. To maximize the large display, the Razer Blade 17 is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM — these specifications aren’t as powerful as those found in some of the best gaming laptops, but they’ll be more than enough for most gamers, whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been into PC gaming for years.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing games on the Razer Blade 17’s 1TB SSD right after turning on the gaming laptop for the first time. If you forget the time because you’re enjoying yourself too much on your favorite titles, you don’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming laptop features optimal thermal performance with the help of vapor chamber cooling technology.

There aren’t a lot of gaming laptops that are similar to the Razer Blade 17, so don’t miss this chance to get it at 47% off. Razer is selling the machine for $1,800 instead of $3,400, for savings of $1,600. This is a steal price for this device, and you’ll quickly understand why once you’ve unboxed it and started playing video games. Once the offer ends it may be gone for good, so if you want to buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers.

