This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,600 off

Razer, a brand that’s popular among gamers, is currently offering the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card at $1,600 off. The discount, which slashes the price of the powerful device by nearly half from $3,400 to $1,800, doesn’t make the gaming laptop cheap, but it’s going to give you excellent value. You need to hurry in completing the transaction though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before its price goes back to normal.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade line is a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, and the Razer Blade 17 is the largest model with a 17.3-inch display featuring QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The relatively big screen means it’s not as portable as its smaller counterparts, but it more than makes up for that with the smooth performance provided by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, alongside the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM. That amount of RAM is good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and with these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games without running into any issues.

The Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop ships with Windows 11 Home in a 1TB SSD, which is enough storage space for several AAA titles with all their updates and add-on content. You’ll have all the time that you want for playing with the gaming laptop’s thermal design, which includes more fins and fans, plus a vapor chamber cooling system with larger liquid capacity, compared to previous models that will keep the Razer Blade 17 performing at maximum levels.

Among all the gaming laptop deals that are available right now, we can’t recommend Razer’s offer for the Razer Blade 17 enough. From $3,400, it’s down to just $1,800 following a $1,600 discount, for a bargain that should interest most gamers who are looking to upgrade their machine. You’re going to have to act fast if you’re interested though, because if you don’t proceed with the purchase right now, you may miss out on getting the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop at 47% off.

