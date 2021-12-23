  1. Deals
Got a gaming PC? This $79 Razer starter kit will level up your setup

Aaron Mamiit
By
The components of the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2.

After upgrading your computer through gaming PC deals, or if you’re planning to do so, you should also think about buying new accessories that will do justice to your new machine’s capabilities. You shouldn’t settle for basic peripherals when there are offers like Walmart’s $91 discount for the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2, which lowers its price to an even more affordable $79 from its original price of $170.

Razer is a popular brand among gamers, and the Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 brings together some of its best products. The bundle includes the Razer Death Adder Essential gaming mouse, which comes with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor for precise controls and an ergonomic form to maintain comfort when playing for several hours, and the Razer Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, which features gaming-grade keys with on-the-fly macro recording and Razer Chroma that enables 16.8 million color options for a customized look. Place the mouse and keyboard on the Razer Gigantus V2, a soft pad with a textured micro-weave cloth surface that promises stability while you’re in the middle of your game.

Razer is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best gaming headsets, and the bundle includes the Razer Black Shark V2 X. The headset offers audio quality, microphone clarity, and sound isolation that meets the needs of professional gamers, which is important in multiplayer matches where you need to be in constant communication with your teammates to secure a victory.

Gain an advantage that will get you ahead of the competition with the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2, which is available from Walmart with a $91 discount that brings its price down to just $79 from its original price of $170. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you want to take advantage of the deal, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2.

More gaming PC deals

The accessories included in the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 work great with any kind of computer

