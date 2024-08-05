 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

New Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer reveals new ability, smoothie shops

By

Nintendo continues to tease out new information about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the surprise series entry that allows you to play primarily as Princess Zelda for the very first time. On Monday, it released a new trailer that delves into some of the areas you’ll explore, ways you’ll travel across the map, and a new ability called Bind.

Recommended Videos

Bind looks similar to many of Link’s abilities in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. It lets Zelda grab onto objects and creatures in the world and move them as she moves. There’s also Reverse Bond, which allows you to move along with a creature you bind to. So if you want to fly across an area, you can Reverse Bond onto a bird and it’ll bring you along for the ride.

You can also use Bind on Echoes, the other previously announced Echoes of Wisdom ability that lets you create copies of objects.

The trailer also revealed several of the areas you’ll be exploring. For example, there’s Jabul Waters, which features a Sea Zora and River Zora that are at odds for unknown reasons. And, yes, there are underwater dungeons. There is also the Faron Wetlands, which is packed with Deku Scrubs who have a “voracious sweet tooth.”

There are a lot of places to move through, so the trailer announced two forms of travel (beyond walking, obviously). The first are waypoints, which you can unlock by finding them throughout the world and warping to them on your map. The second is a horse that you can use to move faster and run over weaker enemies. Using a carrot can summon them from anywhere.

One of the oddest additions are smoothie shops manned by business scrubs. Here, you can blend the ingredients you’ve gathered and drink smoothies for different effects, similar to how you can cook in the last two Zelda games. And, of course, there are different outfits for Zelda that can give her buffs.

Nintendo is still keeping a lot of details quiet, but the game is out on September 26 for Nintendo Switch, so we’ll know more soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
How (and where) to trade Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Poes sit near a waterfall in The Legend of Zelda: tears of the Kingdom.

It might take place in the same Hyrule as Breath of the Wild, but Tears of the Kingdom's landscape is radically different from its predecessor. Along with massive floating islands in the sky, there's a sprawling underworld to explore that's filled with secrets to discover and abilities to unlock. One such secret is Poes, which take a very different form than in past Zelda games -- instead of serving as an enemy, they're now an alternate form of currency.

Interested in learning more about where to trade Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and how to find them? Here's everything you need to know about these unique collectibles.
What are Poes in Tears of the Kingdom?
When you first dive into Hyrule's underground area, you'll probably notice tons of blue-and-white wisps scattered around the surface in patches. Those wisps are Tears of the Kingdom's version of Poes. Yes, the classic enemy is now a simple item that you can collect.

Read more
Pokémon Legends: Z-A: release date window, trailer, and more
Lumiose City in Pokémon Z-A

On Pokemon Day 2024, we were treated to a sneak peek at a second entry in the Legends series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Promising to be an ambitious new adventure in the world of Pokemon, a lot of questions sprung up after the announcement. So far, we still have more questions than answers, but some careful investigation and digging have given us a better understanding of what's in store with this title. It may not be the next full-generation title, but there's a lot to be excited about with this title, so let's dive into everything we know about it thus far.
Release date window

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has a release window of 2025, but that's all we know for now. The only other little detail given is that it will be a simultaneous worldwide release, which we would've expected anyway.
Platforms

Read more
Nintendo’s Zelda movie needs to be nothing like The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Link pulls out the master sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The long-rumored The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is actually happening, with Nintendo confirming that it's officially in production. It’s a logical move following The Super Mario Bros. Movie, one of the year’s highest-grossing films. Video game adaptations appear to be in fashion more than ever before -- seemingly dethroning superhero movies in the process -- and it’s undeniably exciting to see more and more of my favorite franchises make their way to the big screen.

But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried.

Read more