Nintendo continues to tease out new information about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the surprise series entry that allows you to play primarily as Princess Zelda for the very first time. On Monday, it released a new trailer that delves into some of the areas you’ll explore, ways you’ll travel across the map, and a new ability called Bind.

Bind looks similar to many of Link’s abilities in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. It lets Zelda grab onto objects and creatures in the world and move them as she moves. There’s also Reverse Bond, which allows you to move along with a creature you bind to. So if you want to fly across an area, you can Reverse Bond onto a bird and it’ll bring you along for the ride.

You can also use Bind on Echoes, the other previously announced Echoes of Wisdom ability that lets you create copies of objects.

The trailer also revealed several of the areas you’ll be exploring. For example, there’s Jabul Waters, which features a Sea Zora and River Zora that are at odds for unknown reasons. And, yes, there are underwater dungeons. There is also the Faron Wetlands, which is packed with Deku Scrubs who have a “voracious sweet tooth.”

There are a lot of places to move through, so the trailer announced two forms of travel (beyond walking, obviously). The first are waypoints, which you can unlock by finding them throughout the world and warping to them on your map. The second is a horse that you can use to move faster and run over weaker enemies. Using a carrot can summon them from anywhere.

One of the oddest additions are smoothie shops manned by business scrubs. Here, you can blend the ingredients you’ve gathered and drink smoothies for different effects, similar to how you can cook in the last two Zelda games. And, of course, there are different outfits for Zelda that can give her buffs.

Nintendo is still keeping a lot of details quiet, but the game is out on September 26 for Nintendo Switch, so we’ll know more soon.