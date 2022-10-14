 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon Sword and Shield won’t get new content or updates

Cristina Alexander
By

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming around the bend, The Pokémon Company has announced that the last mainline games in the series, Pokémon Sword and Shield, will not be supported with new content after November 1.

According to Serebii.net, The Pokémon Company is weaning online content support away from the previous mainline titles with one last update. On November 1, Wild Area News will receive a final update that comes with Pokémon that weren’t normally available, such as Gigantamax Snorlax. Wild Area events are typically held once a month, but after this update, the game won’t receive any more updates.

From the same day onward, the Battle Stadium will no longer update with a ranked season, and results for the Ranked Battle Season will not show up on Pokémon Home. No further official online competitions will be held, however, you can still host play in Friendly Competitions. Results from that competition also won’t appear in Pokémon Home starting December 1. Thankfully, other online functionality will still be active as normal in Pokémon Sword and Shield, such as friendly battles and trading.

The move isn’t too surprising considering that new mainline Pokémon games will launch in November, and will likely receive live support similar to Sword and Shield. The Pokémon Company hasn’t given confirmation on whether results of ranked battle seasons from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be displayed on Pokémon Home, but it’s likely that they will since they’ll have online support for everything else.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18 for Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet let you explore Paldea and crystallize your Pokémon
pokemon scarlet and violet paldea terastal sprinting build koraidon
No More Heroes 3 won’t be Switch exclusive anymore come October
Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes 3.
Nintendo Switch Online adds another classic Pokémon spinoff game
Ash and Tracy battle in Pokémon Puzzle League.
Square Enix won’t ditch Just Cause after selling Western IPs
new just cause game 4
Evercore Heroes applies League of Legends’ formula to a cooperative game
Key art for Evercore Heroes.
The 5 best Dell laptop deals in the October Prime Day sales
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.
Prime Day Deal: Logitech G535 Gaming Headset is 20% off
The Logitech G535 gaming headset with its box, on a purple background.
GameStop’s Pro Week will have some amazing offers, but only if you’re a member
GameStop Toys Games Collectibles Flash Sale with items on display.
Return to Monkey Island: How to find all LeChuck’s secrets
Guybrush on the brink of death in the forest.
Bastion and Torbjörn temporarily removed from Overwatch 2 due to exploits
Bastion and Torbjorn sitting in the workshop in Overwatch 2.
Ark 2: release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more
People riding a T-Rex in Ark 2.
Meta Quest 2 is getting a former PlayStation VR exclusive and more this fall
Iron Man blasts a ship with his palm laser in Iron Man VR.
Xbox Game Pass’ cloud service is coming to the Meta Quest 2 and Pro
Meta Quest Xbox Cloud Gaming