All Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: full Pokédex, typing, and version exclusives

Get your Pokéballs ready because a new adventure in the world of catching, collecting, and battling is upon us. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the ninth-generation titles of the beloved monster-taming series, and they’re taking cues from all the past games to create what looks to be the most ambitious titles in series history.

Being able to see Pokémon roam around makes catching them all a much easier task compared to when you never knew what you might encounter until a random battle showed up, and it also makes recognizing which Pokémon will be in this new game easier. Now that the games have finally launched, it’s time to start working on those Pokédex entires — here’s a list of every Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now.

The starters

Every new generation in the mainline series gives us three new starter Pokémon to pick from, and are always shown off early to get people excited about what their first companion will be. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the tradition of each starter being a grass, fire, and water type holds strong. This time, we have Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Unfortunately, we only know what the base form of these starters is and nothing about their evolutions.

Sprigatito

For you grass-type lovers out there, Sprigatito has an adorable feline design that is officially described as a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.” It will come with the Overgrow ability, which will make grass-type moves more powerful when at low HP. Otherwise, you can expect Sprigatito to be strong against water, ground, and rock types, but weak to fire, bug, ice, flying, and poison.

Fuecoco

Moving on to the fire type, we have the red and white crocodile-looking Fuecoco. This little guy is said to be a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.” Fuecoco’s ability is called Blaze, again making any fire-type moves stronger when at low HP. Naturally, this fire type is strong against grass, ice, bug, and steel, but weak to ground, rock, and water.

Quaxly

Last but not least, we have the duck-inspired water type Quaxly. This cute white and blue bird, with either a very stylish hat or head feather, is said to be an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.” For its ability, you get Torrent, which, you guessed it, makes water-type moves deal more damage at low HP. This water-type starter will be most effective against fire, ground, and rock types, but have a rough go against dragon, electric, and grass types mostly.

All Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

There are plenty of new Pokémon to catch in Paldea, but we want you to be able to learn about them on your own when you play the game. To see if your old favorite is available in Paldea, here’s a full list of all the Pokémon we know of so far in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Pokédex entry Name Typing 1 Sprigatito Grass 2 Floragato Grass 3 Meowscarada Grass/Dark 4 Fuecoco Fire 5 Crocalor Fire 6 Skeledirge Fire/Ghost 7 Quaxly Water 8 Quaxwell Water 9 Quaquaval Water/Fighting 10 Lechonk Normal 11 Oinkologne Normal 12 Tarountula Bug 13 Spidopos Bug 14 Nymble Bug 15 Lokix Bug/Dark 16 Hoppip Grass/Flying 17 Skiploom Grass/Flying 18 Jumpluff Grass/Flying 19 Fletchling Normal/Flying 20 Fletchinder Fire/Flying 21 Talonflame Fire/Flying 22 Pawmi Electric 23 Pawmo Electric/Fighting 24 Pawmot Electric/Fighting 25 Houndour Fire/Dark 26 Houndoom Fire/Dark 27 Yungoos Normal 28 Gumshoos Normal 29 Skwovet Normal 30 Greedent Normal 31 Sunkern Grass 32 Sunflora Grass 33 Kricketot Bug 34 Kricketune Bug 35 Scatterbug Bug 36 Spewpa Bug 37 Vivillon Bug/Flying 38 Combee Bug/Flying 39 Vespiquen Bug/Flying 40 Rookidee Flying 41 Corvisquire Flying 42 Corviknight Flying/Steel 43 Happiny Normal 44 Chansey Normal 45 Blissey Normal 46 Azurill Normal/Fairy 47 Marill Water/Fairy 48 Azumarill Water/Fairy 49 Surskit Bug/Water 50 Masquerain Bug/Water 51 Buizel Water 52 Floatzel Water 53 Wooper (Paldean Form) Poison/Ground 54 Clodsire Poison/Ground 55 Psyduck Water 56 Golduck Water 57 Chewtle Water 58 Drednaw Water 59 Igglybuff Normal/Fairy 60 Jigglypuff Normal/Fairy 61 Wigglytuff Normal/Fairy 62 Ralts Psychic/Fairy 63 Kirlia Psychic/Fairy 64 Gardevoir Psychic/Fairy 65 Gallade Psychic/Fighting 66 Drowzee Psychic 67 Hypno Psychic 68 Gastly Ghost/Poison 69 Haunter Ghost/Poison 70 Gengar Ghost/Poison 71 Tandemaus Normal 72 Maushold Normal 73 Pichu Electric 74 Pikachu Electric 75 Raichu Electric 76 Fidough Fairy 77 Dachsbun Fairy 78 Slakoth Normal 79 Vigoroth Normal 80 Slaking Normal 81 Bounsweet Grass 82 Steenee Grass 83 Tsareena Grass 84 Smoliv Grass/Normal 85 Dolliv Grass/Normal 86 Arboliva Grass/Normal 87 Bonsly Rock 88 Sudowoodo Rock 89 Rockruff Rock 90 Lycanroc Rock 91 Rolycoly Rock 92 Carkol Rock/Fire 93 Coalossal Rock/Fire 94 Shinx Electric 95 Luxio Electric 96 Luxray Electric 97 Starly Normal/Flying 98 Staravia Normal/Flying 99 Staraptor Normal/Flying 100 Oricorio Flying 101 Mareep Electric 102 Flaaffy Electric 103 Ampharos Electric 104 Petilil Grass 105 Lilligant Grass 106 Shroomish Grass 107 Breloom Grass/Fighting 108 Applin Grass/Dragon 109 Flapple Grass/Dragon 110 Appletun Grass/Dragon 111 Spoink Psychic 112 Grumpig Psychic 113 Squawkabilly Normal/Flying 114 Misdreavus (Violet exclusive) Ghost 115 Mismagius (Violet exclusive) Ghost 116 Makuhita Fighting 117 Hariyama Fighting 118 Crawbrawler Fighting 119 Crabominable Fighting/Ice 120 Salandit Poison/Fire 121 Salazzle Poison/Fire 122 Phanpy Ground 123 Donphan Ground 124 Cufant Steel 125 Copperajah Steel 126 Gible Dragon/Ground 127 Gabite Dragon/Ground 128 Garchomp Dragon/Ground 129 Nacli Rock 130 Naclstack Rock 131 Garganacl Rock 132 Wingull Water/Flying 133 Pelipper Water/Flying 134 Magikarp Water 135 Gyarados Water 136 Arrokuda Water 137 Barraskewda Water 138 Basculin Water 139 Gulpin (Violet exclusive) Poison 140 Swalot (Violet exclusive) Poison 141 Meowth Normal 142 Persian Normal 143 Drifloon (Scarlet exclusive) Ghost/Flying 144 Drifblim (Scarlet exclusive) Ghost/Flying 145 Flabebe Fairy 146 Floette Fairy 147 Florges Fairy 148 Diglett Ground 149 Dugtrio Ground 150 Torkoal Fire 151 Numel Fire/Ground 152 Camerupt Fire/Ground 153 Bronzor Psychic/Steel 154 Bronzong Psychic/Steel 155 Axew Dragon 156 Fraxure Dragon 157 Haxorus Dragon 158 Mankey Fighting 159 Primeape Fighting 160 Annihilape Fighting/Ghost 161 Meditite Fighting/Psychic 162 Medicham Fighting/Psychic 163 Riolu Fighting 164 Lucario Fighting/Steel 165 Charcadet Fire 166 Armarouge (Scarlet exclusive) Fire/Psychic 167 Ceruledge (Violet exclusive) Fire/Ghost 168 Barboach Water/Ground 169 Whiscash Water/Ground 170 Tadbulb Electric 171 Bellibolt Electric 172 Goomy Dragon 173 Sliggoo Dragon 174 Goodra Dragon 175 Croagunk Poison/Fighting 176 Toxicroak Poison/Fighting 177 Wattrel Electric/Flying 178 Kilowattrel Electric/Flying 179 Eevee Normal 180 Vaporeon Water 181 Jolteon Electric 182 Flareon Fire 183 Espeon Psychic 184 Umbreon Dark 185 Leafeon Grass 186 Glaceon Ice 187 Sylveon Fairy 188 Dunsparce Normal 189 Dudunsparce Normal 190 Deerling Normal 191 Sawsbuck Normal 192 Girafarig Normal/Psychic 193 Farigiraf Normal/Psychic 194 Grimer Poison 195 Muk Poison 196 Maschiff Dark 197 Mabosstiff Dark 198 Toxel Electric/Poison 199 Toxtricity Electric/Poison 200 Dedenne Electric/Fairy 201 Pachirisu Electric 202 Shroodle Poison/Normal 203 Grafaiai Poison/Normal 204 Stantler Normal 205 Foongus Grass/Poison 206 Amoonguss Grass/Poison 207 Voltorb Electric 208 Electrode Electric 209 Magnemite Electric/Steel 210 Magnetite Electric/Steel 211 Magnezone Electric/Steel 212 Ditto Normal 213 Growlithe Fire 214 Arcanine Fire 215 Teddiursa Normal 216 Ursaring Normal 217 Zangoose Normal 218 Seviper Poison 219 Swablu Flying 220 Altaria Flying/Dragon 221 Skiddo Grass 222 Gogoat Grass 223 Tauros (Paldean Form) Fighting 223 Tauros (Aqua Breed) Fighting/Water 223 Tauros (Flame Breed) Fighting/Fire 224 Litleo Fire/Normal 225 Pyroar Fire/Normal 226 Stunky (Scarlet exclusive) Poison/Dark 227 Skuntank (Scarlet exclusive) Poison/Dark 228 Zorua Dark 229 Zoroark Dark 230 Sneasel Dark/Ice 231 Weavile Dark/Ice 232 Murkrow Dark/Flying 233 Honchkrow Dark/Flying 234 Gothita Psychic 235 Gothorita Psychic 236 Gothitelle Psychic 237 Sinistea Ghost 238 Polteageist Ghost 239 Mimikyu Ghost/Fairy 240 Klefki Steel/Fairy 241 Indeedee Psychic/Normal 242 Bramblin Grass/Ghost 243 Brambleghast Grass/Ghost 244 Toedscool Ground/Grass 245 Toedscruel Ground/Grass 246 Tropius Grass/Flying 247 Fomantis Grass 248 Lurantis Grass 249 Klawf Rock 250 Capsakid Grass 251 Scovillain Grass/Fire 252 Cacnea Grass/Dark 253 Cacturne Grass/Dark 254 Rellor Bug 255 Rabsca Bug/Psychic 256 Venonat Bug/Poison 257 Venomoth Bug/Poison 258 Pineco Bug 259 Forretress Bug/Steel 260 Scyther Bug/Flying 261 Scizor Bug/Steel 262 Heracross Bug/Fighting 263 Flittle Psychic 264 Espathra Psychic 265 Hippopotas Ground 266 Hoppopowdon Ground 267 Sandile Ground/Dark 268 Krokorok Ground/Dark 269 Krookodile Ground/Dark 270 Silicobra Ground 271 Sandaconda Ground 272 Mudbray Ground 273 Mudsdale Ground 274 Larvesta Bug/Fire 275 Volcarona Bug/Fire 276 Bagon (Violet exclusive) Dragon 277 Shelgon (Violet exclusive) Dragon 278 Salamence (Violet exclusive) Dragon/Flying 279 Tinkatink Fairy/Steel 280 Tinkatuff Fairy/Steel 281 Tinkaton Fairy/Steel 282 Hatenna Psychic/Fairy 283 Hattrem Psychic/Fairy 284 Hatterene Psychic/Fairy 285 Impidimp Dark/Fairy 286 Morgrem Dark/Fairy 287 Grimmsnarl Dark/Fairy 288 Wiglett Water 289 Wugtrio Water 290 Bombirdier Flying Dark 291 Finizen Water 292 Finizen Evo? 293 Varoom Steel/Poison 294 Revavroom Steel/Poison 295 Cyclizar Dragon/Normal 296 Orthworm Steel 297 Sableye Ghost/Dark 298 Shuppet Ghost 299 Banette Ghost 300 Dusknoir Ghost 301 Hawlucha Fighting/Flying 302 Falinks Fighting 303 Noibat Flying/Dragon 304 Noivern Flying/Dragon 305 Dreepy (Violet exclusive) Dragon/Ghost 306 Drakloak (Violet exclusive) Dragon/Ghost 307 Dragapult (Violet exclusive) Dragon/Ghost 308 Glimmet Rock/Poison 309 Glimmora Rock/Poison 310 Rotom Electric/Ghost 311 Greavard Ghost 312 Houndstone Ghost 313 Oranguru (Scarlet exclusive) Normal/Psychic 314 Passimian (Violet exclusive) Fighting 315 Komala Normal 316 Larvitar (Scarlet exclusive) Rock/Ground 317 Pupitar (Scarlet exclusive) Rock/Ground 318 Tyranitar (Scarlet exclusive) Rock/Dark 319 Stonjourner (Scarlet exclusive) Rock 320 Eiscue (Violet exclusive) Ice 321 Pincurchin Electric 322 Sandygast Ghost/Ground 323 Palossand Ghost/Ground 324 Slowpoke Water/Psychic 325 Slowbro Water/Psychic 326 Slowking Water/Psychic 327 Shellos Water/Ground 328 Gastrodon Water/Ground 329 Shellder Water 330 Cloyster Water/Ice 331 Qwilfish Water/Poison 332 Luvdisc Water 333 Finneon Water 334 Lumineon Water 335 Bruxish Water/Psychic 336 Alomomola Water 337 Skrelp (Scarlet exclusive) Poison/Water 338 Dragalge (Scarlet exclusive) Poison/Dragon 339 Clauncher (Violet exclusive) Water 340 Clawitzer (Violet exclusive) Water 341 Tynamo Electric 342 Elektrik Electric 343 Elektross Electric 344 Mareanie Poison/Water 345 Toxapex Poison/Water 346 Flamigo Flying/Fighting 347 Dratini Dragon 348 Dragonair Dragon 349 Dragonite Dragon/Flying 350 Snom Ice/Bug 351 Frosmoth Ice/Bug 352 Snover Ice/Grass 353 Abomasnow Ice/Grass 354 Delibird Ice/Flying 355 Cubchoo Ice 356 Beartic Ice 357 Snorunt Ice 358 Glalie Ice 359 Froslass Ice/Ghost 360 Cryogonal Ice 361 Cetoddle Ice 362 Cetitan Ice 363 Bergmite Ice 364 Avalugg Ice 365 Rufflet Normal/Flying 366 Braviary Normal/Flying 367 Pawniard Dark/Steel 368 Bisharp Dark/Steel 369 Kingambit Dark/Steel 370 Deino (Scarlet exclusive) Dark/Dragon 371 Zweilous (Scarlet exclusive) Dark/Dragon 372 Hydreigon (Scarlet exclusive) Dark/Dragon 373 Veluza Water/Psychic 374 Dondozo Water 375 Tatsugiri Dragon/Water 376 Great Tusk (Scarlet exclusive) Ground/Fighting 377 Scream Tail (Scarlet exclusive) Fairy/Psychic 378 Brute Bonnet (Scarlet exclusive) Grass/Dark 379 Flutter Mane (Scarlet exclusive) Ghost/Fairy 380 Slither Wing (Scarlet exclusive) Bug/Fighting 381 Sandy Shocks (Scarlet exclusive) Electric/Ground 382 Iron Treads (Violet exclusive) Ground/Steel 383 Iron Bundle (Violet exclusive) Ice/Water 384 Iron Hands (Violet exclusive) Fighting/Electric 385 Iron Jugulis (Violet exclusive) Dark/Flying 386 Iron Moth (Violet exclusive) Fire/Poison 387 Iron Thorns (Violet exclusive) Rock/Electric 388 Frigibax Dragon/Ice 389 Artibax Dargon/Ice 390 Baxcalibur Dragon/Ice 391 Gimmighoul Ghost 392 Ghouldengo Ghost/Steel 393 Wo-Chien Dark/Grass 394 Chien-Pao Dark/Ice 395 Ting-Lu Dark/Ground 396 Chi-Yu Dark/Fire 397 Roaring Moon (Scarlet exclusive) Dragon/Dark 398 Iron Valiant (Violet exclusive) Fighting/Fairy 399 Koraidon (Scarlet exclusive) Fighting/Dragon 400 Miraidon (Violet exclusive) Electric/Dragon

