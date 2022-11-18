All Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: full Pokédex, typing, and version exclusives

Get your Pokéballs ready because a new adventure in the world of catching, collecting, and battling is upon us. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the ninth-generation titles of the beloved monster-taming series, and they’re taking cues from all the past games to create what looks to be the most ambitious titles in series history.
Being able to see Pokémon roam around makes catching them all a much easier task compared to when you never knew what you might encounter until a random battle showed up, and it also makes recognizing which Pokémon will be in this new game easier. Now that the games have finally launched, it’s time to start working on those Pokédex entires — here’s a list of every Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now.
The starters
Every new generation in the mainline series gives us three new starter Pokémon to pick from, and are always shown off early to get people excited about what their first companion will be. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the tradition of each starter being a grass, fire, and water type holds strong. This time, we have Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Unfortunately, we only know what the base form of these starters is and nothing about their evolutions.
Sprigatito
For you grass-type lovers out there, Sprigatito has an adorable feline design that is officially described as a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.” It will come with the Overgrow ability, which will make grass-type moves more powerful when at low HP. Otherwise, you can expect Sprigatito to be strong against water, ground, and rock types, but weak to fire, bug, ice, flying, and poison.
Fuecoco
Moving on to the fire type, we have the red and white crocodile-looking Fuecoco. This little guy is said to be a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.” Fuecoco’s ability is called Blaze, again making any fire-type moves stronger when at low HP. Naturally, this fire type is strong against grass, ice, bug, and steel, but weak to ground, rock, and water.
Quaxly
Last but not least, we have the duck-inspired water type Quaxly. This cute white and blue bird, with either a very stylish hat or head feather, is said to be an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.” For its ability, you get Torrent, which, you guessed it, makes water-type moves deal more damage at low HP. This water-type starter will be most effective against fire, ground, and rock types, but have a rough go against dragon, electric, and grass types mostly.
All Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
There are plenty of new Pokémon to catch in Paldea, but we want you to be able to learn about them on your own when you play the game. To see if your old favorite is available in Paldea, here’s a full list of all the Pokémon we know of so far in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
|Pokédex entry
|Name
|Typing
|1
|Sprigatito
|Grass
|2
|Floragato
|Grass
|3
|Meowscarada
|Grass/Dark
|4
|Fuecoco
|Fire
|5
|Crocalor
|Fire
|6
|Skeledirge
|Fire/Ghost
|7
|Quaxly
|Water
|8
|Quaxwell
|Water
|9
|Quaquaval
|Water/Fighting
|10
|Lechonk
|Normal
|11
|Oinkologne
|Normal
|12
|Tarountula
|Bug
|13
|Spidopos
|Bug
|14
|Nymble
|Bug
|15
|Lokix
|Bug/Dark
|16
|Hoppip
|Grass/Flying
|17
|Skiploom
|Grass/Flying
|18
|Jumpluff
|Grass/Flying
|19
|Fletchling
|Normal/Flying
|20
|Fletchinder
|Fire/Flying
|21
|Talonflame
|Fire/Flying
|22
|Pawmi
|Electric
|23
|Pawmo
|Electric/Fighting
|24
|Pawmot
|Electric/Fighting
|25
|Houndour
|Fire/Dark
|26
|Houndoom
|Fire/Dark
|27
|Yungoos
|Normal
|28
|Gumshoos
|Normal
|29
|Skwovet
|Normal
|30
|Greedent
|Normal
|31
|Sunkern
|Grass
|32
|Sunflora
|Grass
|33
|Kricketot
|Bug
|34
|Kricketune
|Bug
|35
|Scatterbug
|Bug
|36
|Spewpa
|Bug
|37
|Vivillon
|Bug/Flying
|38
|Combee
|Bug/Flying
|39
|Vespiquen
|Bug/Flying
|40
|Rookidee
|Flying
|41
|Corvisquire
|Flying
|42
|Corviknight
|Flying/Steel
|43
|Happiny
|Normal
|44
|Chansey
|Normal
|45
|Blissey
|Normal
|46
|Azurill
|Normal/Fairy
|47
|Marill
|Water/Fairy
|48
|Azumarill
|Water/Fairy
|49
|Surskit
|Bug/Water
|50
|Masquerain
|Bug/Water
|51
|Buizel
|Water
|52
|Floatzel
|Water
|53
|Wooper (Paldean Form)
|Poison/Ground
|54
|Clodsire
|Poison/Ground
|55
|Psyduck
|Water
|56
|Golduck
|Water
|57
|Chewtle
|Water
|58
|Drednaw
|Water
|59
|Igglybuff
|Normal/Fairy
|60
|Jigglypuff
|Normal/Fairy
|61
|Wigglytuff
|Normal/Fairy
|62
|Ralts
|Psychic/Fairy
|63
|Kirlia
|Psychic/Fairy
|64
|Gardevoir
|Psychic/Fairy
|65
|Gallade
|Psychic/Fighting
|66
|Drowzee
|Psychic
|67
|Hypno
|Psychic
|68
|Gastly
|Ghost/Poison
|69
|Haunter
|Ghost/Poison
|70
|Gengar
|Ghost/Poison
|71
|Tandemaus
|Normal
|72
|Maushold
|Normal
|73
|Pichu
|Electric
|74
|Pikachu
|Electric
|75
|Raichu
|Electric
|76
|Fidough
|Fairy
|77
|Dachsbun
|Fairy
|78
|Slakoth
|Normal
|79
|Vigoroth
|Normal
|80
|Slaking
|Normal
|81
|Bounsweet
|Grass
|82
|Steenee
|Grass
|83
|Tsareena
|Grass
|84
|Smoliv
|Grass/Normal
|85
|Dolliv
|Grass/Normal
|86
|Arboliva
|Grass/Normal
|87
|Bonsly
|Rock
|88
|Sudowoodo
|Rock
|89
|Rockruff
|Rock
|90
|Lycanroc
|Rock
|91
|Rolycoly
|Rock
|92
|Carkol
|Rock/Fire
|93
|Coalossal
|Rock/Fire
|94
|Shinx
|Electric
|95
|Luxio
|Electric
|96
|Luxray
|Electric
|97
|Starly
|Normal/Flying
|98
|Staravia
|Normal/Flying
|99
|Staraptor
|Normal/Flying
|100
|Oricorio
|Flying
|101
|Mareep
|Electric
|102
|Flaaffy
|Electric
|103
|Ampharos
|Electric
|104
|Petilil
|Grass
|105
|Lilligant
|Grass
|106
|Shroomish
|Grass
|107
|Breloom
|Grass/Fighting
|108
|Applin
|Grass/Dragon
|109
|Flapple
|Grass/Dragon
|110
|Appletun
|Grass/Dragon
|111
|Spoink
|Psychic
|112
|Grumpig
|Psychic
|113
|Squawkabilly
|Normal/Flying
|114
|Misdreavus (Violet exclusive)
|Ghost
|115
|Mismagius (Violet exclusive)
|Ghost
|116
|Makuhita
|Fighting
|117
|Hariyama
|Fighting
|118
|Crawbrawler
|Fighting
|119
|Crabominable
|Fighting/Ice
|120
|Salandit
|Poison/Fire
|121
|Salazzle
|Poison/Fire
|122
|Phanpy
|Ground
|123
|Donphan
|Ground
|124
|Cufant
|Steel
|125
|Copperajah
|Steel
|126
|Gible
|Dragon/Ground
|127
|Gabite
|Dragon/Ground
|128
|Garchomp
|Dragon/Ground
|129
|Nacli
|Rock
|130
|Naclstack
|Rock
|131
|Garganacl
|Rock
|132
|Wingull
|Water/Flying
|133
|Pelipper
|Water/Flying
|134
|Magikarp
|Water
|135
|Gyarados
|Water
|136
|Arrokuda
|Water
|137
|Barraskewda
|Water
|138
|Basculin
|Water
|139
|Gulpin (Violet exclusive)
|Poison
|140
|Swalot (Violet exclusive)
|Poison
|141
|Meowth
|Normal
|142
|Persian
|Normal
|143
|Drifloon (Scarlet exclusive)
|Ghost/Flying
|144
|Drifblim (Scarlet exclusive)
|Ghost/Flying
|145
|Flabebe
|Fairy
|146
|Floette
|Fairy
|147
|Florges
|Fairy
|148
|Diglett
|Ground
|149
|Dugtrio
|Ground
|150
|Torkoal
|Fire
|151
|Numel
|Fire/Ground
|152
|Camerupt
|Fire/Ground
|153
|Bronzor
|Psychic/Steel
|154
|Bronzong
|Psychic/Steel
|155
|Axew
|Dragon
|156
|Fraxure
|Dragon
|157
|Haxorus
|Dragon
|158
|Mankey
|Fighting
|159
|Primeape
|Fighting
|160
|Annihilape
|Fighting/Ghost
|161
|Meditite
|Fighting/Psychic
|162
|Medicham
|Fighting/Psychic
|163
|Riolu
|Fighting
|164
|Lucario
|Fighting/Steel
|165
|Charcadet
|Fire
|166
|Armarouge (Scarlet exclusive)
|Fire/Psychic
|167
|Ceruledge (Violet exclusive)
|Fire/Ghost
|168
|Barboach
|Water/Ground
|169
|Whiscash
|Water/Ground
|170
|Tadbulb
|Electric
|171
|Bellibolt
|Electric
|172
|Goomy
|Dragon
|173
|Sliggoo
|Dragon
|174
|Goodra
|Dragon
|175
|Croagunk
|Poison/Fighting
|176
|Toxicroak
|Poison/Fighting
|177
|Wattrel
|Electric/Flying
|178
|Kilowattrel
|Electric/Flying
|179
|Eevee
|Normal
|180
|Vaporeon
|Water
|181
|Jolteon
|Electric
|182
|Flareon
|Fire
|183
|Espeon
|Psychic
|184
|Umbreon
|Dark
|185
|Leafeon
|Grass
|186
|Glaceon
|Ice
|187
|Sylveon
|Fairy
|188
|Dunsparce
|Normal
|189
|Dudunsparce
|Normal
|190
|Deerling
|Normal
|191
|Sawsbuck
|Normal
|192
|Girafarig
|Normal/Psychic
|193
|Farigiraf
|Normal/Psychic
|194
|Grimer
|Poison
|195
|Muk
|Poison
|196
|Maschiff
|Dark
|197
|Mabosstiff
|Dark
|198
|Toxel
|Electric/Poison
|199
|Toxtricity
|Electric/Poison
|200
|Dedenne
|Electric/Fairy
|201
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|202
|Shroodle
|Poison/Normal
|203
|Grafaiai
|Poison/Normal
|204
|Stantler
|Normal
|205
|Foongus
|Grass/Poison
|206
|Amoonguss
|Grass/Poison
|207
|Voltorb
|Electric
|208
|Electrode
|Electric
|209
|Magnemite
|Electric/Steel
|210
|Magnetite
|Electric/Steel
|211
|Magnezone
|Electric/Steel
|212
|Ditto
|Normal
|213
|Growlithe
|Fire
|214
|Arcanine
|Fire
|215
|Teddiursa
|Normal
|216
|Ursaring
|Normal
|217
|Zangoose
|Normal
|218
|Seviper
|Poison
|219
|Swablu
|Flying
|220
|Altaria
|Flying/Dragon
|221
|Skiddo
|Grass
|222
|Gogoat
|Grass
|223
|Tauros (Paldean Form)
|Fighting
|223
|Tauros (Aqua Breed)
|Fighting/Water
|223
|Tauros (Flame Breed)
|Fighting/Fire
|224
|Litleo
|Fire/Normal
|225
|Pyroar
|Fire/Normal
|226
|Stunky (Scarlet exclusive)
|Poison/Dark
|227
|Skuntank (Scarlet exclusive)
|Poison/Dark
|228
|Zorua
|Dark
|229
|Zoroark
|Dark
|230
|Sneasel
|Dark/Ice
|231
|Weavile
|Dark/Ice
|232
|Murkrow
|Dark/Flying
|233
|Honchkrow
|Dark/Flying
|234
|Gothita
|Psychic
|235
|Gothorita
|Psychic
|236
|Gothitelle
|Psychic
|237
|Sinistea
|Ghost
|238
|Polteageist
|Ghost
|239
|Mimikyu
|Ghost/Fairy
|240
|Klefki
|Steel/Fairy
|241
|Indeedee
|Psychic/Normal
|242
|Bramblin
|Grass/Ghost
|243
|Brambleghast
|Grass/Ghost
|244
|Toedscool
|Ground/Grass
|245
|Toedscruel
|Ground/Grass
|246
|Tropius
|Grass/Flying
|247
|Fomantis
|Grass
|248
|Lurantis
|Grass
|249
|Klawf
|Rock
|250
|Capsakid
|Grass
|251
|Scovillain
|Grass/Fire
|252
|Cacnea
|Grass/Dark
|253
|Cacturne
|Grass/Dark
|254
|Rellor
|Bug
|255
|Rabsca
|Bug/Psychic
|256
|Venonat
|Bug/Poison
|257
|Venomoth
|Bug/Poison
|258
|Pineco
|Bug
|259
|Forretress
|Bug/Steel
|260
|Scyther
|Bug/Flying
|261
|Scizor
|Bug/Steel
|262
|Heracross
|Bug/Fighting
|263
|Flittle
|Psychic
|264
|Espathra
|Psychic
|265
|Hippopotas
|Ground
|266
|Hoppopowdon
|Ground
|267
|Sandile
|Ground/Dark
|268
|Krokorok
|Ground/Dark
|269
|Krookodile
|Ground/Dark
|270
|Silicobra
|Ground
|271
|Sandaconda
|Ground
|272
|Mudbray
|Ground
|273
|Mudsdale
|Ground
|274
|Larvesta
|Bug/Fire
|275
|Volcarona
|Bug/Fire
|276
|Bagon (Violet exclusive)
|Dragon
|277
|Shelgon (Violet exclusive)
|Dragon
|278
|Salamence (Violet exclusive)
|Dragon/Flying
|279
|Tinkatink
|Fairy/Steel
|280
|Tinkatuff
|Fairy/Steel
|281
|Tinkaton
|Fairy/Steel
|282
|Hatenna
|Psychic/Fairy
|283
|Hattrem
|Psychic/Fairy
|284
|Hatterene
|Psychic/Fairy
|285
|Impidimp
|Dark/Fairy
|286
|Morgrem
|Dark/Fairy
|287
|Grimmsnarl
|Dark/Fairy
|288
|Wiglett
|Water
|289
|Wugtrio
|Water
|290
|Bombirdier
|Flying Dark
|291
|Finizen
|Water
|292
|Finizen Evo?
|293
|Varoom
|Steel/Poison
|294
|Revavroom
|Steel/Poison
|295
|Cyclizar
|Dragon/Normal
|296
|Orthworm
|Steel
|297
|Sableye
|Ghost/Dark
|298
|Shuppet
|Ghost
|299
|Banette
|Ghost
|300
|Dusknoir
|Ghost
|301
|Hawlucha
|Fighting/Flying
|302
|Falinks
|Fighting
|303
|Noibat
|Flying/Dragon
|304
|Noivern
|Flying/Dragon
|305
|Dreepy (Violet exclusive)
|Dragon/Ghost
|306
|Drakloak (Violet exclusive)
|Dragon/Ghost
|307
|Dragapult (Violet exclusive)
|Dragon/Ghost
|308
|Glimmet
|Rock/Poison
|309
|Glimmora
|Rock/Poison
|310
|Rotom
|Electric/Ghost
|311
|Greavard
|Ghost
|312
|Houndstone
|Ghost
|313
|Oranguru (Scarlet exclusive)
|Normal/Psychic
|314
|Passimian (Violet exclusive)
|Fighting
|315
|Komala
|Normal
|316
|Larvitar (Scarlet exclusive)
|Rock/Ground
|317
|Pupitar (Scarlet exclusive)
|Rock/Ground
|318
|Tyranitar (Scarlet exclusive)
|Rock/Dark
|319
|Stonjourner (Scarlet exclusive)
|Rock
|320
|Eiscue (Violet exclusive)
|Ice
|321
|Pincurchin
|Electric
|322
|Sandygast
|Ghost/Ground
|323
|Palossand
|Ghost/Ground
|324
|Slowpoke
|Water/Psychic
|325
|Slowbro
|Water/Psychic
|326
|Slowking
|Water/Psychic
|327
|Shellos
|Water/Ground
|328
|Gastrodon
|Water/Ground
|329
|Shellder
|Water
|330
|Cloyster
|Water/Ice
|331
|Qwilfish
|Water/Poison
|332
|Luvdisc
|Water
|333
|Finneon
|Water
|334
|Lumineon
|Water
|335
|Bruxish
|Water/Psychic
|336
|Alomomola
|Water
|337
|Skrelp (Scarlet exclusive)
|Poison/Water
|338
|Dragalge (Scarlet exclusive)
|Poison/Dragon
|339
|Clauncher (Violet exclusive)
|Water
|340
|Clawitzer (Violet exclusive)
|Water
|341
|Tynamo
|Electric
|342
|Elektrik
|Electric
|343
|Elektross
|Electric
|344
|Mareanie
|Poison/Water
|345
|Toxapex
|Poison/Water
|346
|Flamigo
|Flying/Fighting
|347
|Dratini
|Dragon
|348
|Dragonair
|Dragon
|349
|Dragonite
|Dragon/Flying
|350
|Snom
|Ice/Bug
|351
|Frosmoth
|Ice/Bug
|352
|Snover
|Ice/Grass
|353
|Abomasnow
|Ice/Grass
|354
|Delibird
|Ice/Flying
|355
|Cubchoo
|Ice
|356
|Beartic
|Ice
|357
|Snorunt
|Ice
|358
|Glalie
|Ice
|359
|Froslass
|Ice/Ghost
|360
|Cryogonal
|Ice
|361
|Cetoddle
|Ice
|362
|Cetitan
|Ice
|363
|Bergmite
|Ice
|364
|Avalugg
|Ice
|365
|Rufflet
|Normal/Flying
|366
|Braviary
|Normal/Flying
|367
|Pawniard
|Dark/Steel
|368
|Bisharp
|Dark/Steel
|369
|Kingambit
|Dark/Steel
|370
|Deino (Scarlet exclusive)
|Dark/Dragon
|371
|Zweilous (Scarlet exclusive)
|Dark/Dragon
|372
|Hydreigon (Scarlet exclusive)
|Dark/Dragon
|373
|Veluza
|Water/Psychic
|374
|Dondozo
|Water
|375
|Tatsugiri
|Dragon/Water
|376
|Great Tusk (Scarlet exclusive)
|Ground/Fighting
|377
|Scream Tail (Scarlet exclusive)
|Fairy/Psychic
|378
|Brute Bonnet (Scarlet exclusive)
|Grass/Dark
|379
|Flutter Mane (Scarlet exclusive)
|Ghost/Fairy
|380
|Slither Wing (Scarlet exclusive)
|Bug/Fighting
|381
|Sandy Shocks (Scarlet exclusive)
|Electric/Ground
|382
|Iron Treads (Violet exclusive)
|Ground/Steel
|383
|Iron Bundle (Violet exclusive)
|Ice/Water
|384
|Iron Hands (Violet exclusive)
|Fighting/Electric
|385
|Iron Jugulis (Violet exclusive)
|Dark/Flying
|386
|Iron Moth (Violet exclusive)
|Fire/Poison
|387
|Iron Thorns (Violet exclusive)
|Rock/Electric
|388
|Frigibax
|Dragon/Ice
|389
|Artibax
|Dargon/Ice
|390
|Baxcalibur
|Dragon/Ice
|391
|Gimmighoul
|Ghost
|392
|Ghouldengo
|Ghost/Steel
|393
|Wo-Chien
|Dark/Grass
|394
|Chien-Pao
|Dark/Ice
|395
|Ting-Lu
|Dark/Ground
|396
|Chi-Yu
|Dark/Fire
|397
|Roaring Moon (Scarlet exclusive)
|Dragon/Dark
|398
|Iron Valiant (Violet exclusive)
|Fighting/Fairy
|399
|Koraidon (Scarlet exclusive)
|Fighting/Dragon
|400
|Miraidon (Violet exclusive)
|Electric/Dragon
