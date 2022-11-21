Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among 2022’s glitchier video game releases due to issues with constant pop-in, camera clipping, multiplayer, Koraidon getting stuck in a handstand, and more. Now, players have found a glitch that allows the player character to walk around much faster than intended.



If you’re not riding or dashing on the back of Koraidon, walking around in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty slow. Reddit user hamsterhead64 discovered a strange glitch that will speed up the player’s exploration, though. By simply connecting a second controller to the Nintendo Switch while playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and pointing both left control sticks at an angle, the player character will move faster in that direction. You can see this glitch in action in the video below, which was reposted to Twitter by @Munosnail.

Apparently in the new pokemon, if you plug in two controllers at once you can run twice as fast. Like you hold both joysticks and it just… adds the speed



these devs had NO TIME lmao pic.twitter.com/q8ydxd9iub — Muno (@munosnail) November 20, 2022

Independently verified by GameXplain and the team at Digital Trends, this glitch is an easy way to get a notable speed boost in the open-world Pokémon games, at least until Game Freak patches it out. This method does not work while riding Koraidon or Miraidon.

Pokemon’s transition to a more open-world format hasn’t been the smoothest one. Pokémon Legends: Arceus also had its own traversal glitch. In that game, players could climb up steep slopes by quickly aiming and canceling a Pokéball throw. The limits of the Nintendo Switch and Game Freak’s game engine are clearly starting to show in the latest Pokémon games, but this is likely something that will be fixed eventually in a post-launch patch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations