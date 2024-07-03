What is the max level in The First Descendant?

Live-service games are all about the grind. In The First Descendant, you will be grinding for weapons, armor, materials, and XP to level up either solo or with a squad. Once you start taking on missions, you will quickly realize that there isn’t just one, but two different things you will be leveling up. The first is your Descendant level, and the second is your Mastery Rank, and each one gives different rewards. If you’re gunning to be the most powerful Descendant in Albion, you have plenty of grinding to do if you want to hit the level cap in both categories.

What are the max levels in The First Descendant?

As mentioned, there are two different ways to level up in The First Descendant, but both are done through the same method of beating missions.

The max Descendant level is 40, but this is a little misleading since each individual Descendant has its own Descendant level that is not shared between the others. That means you could grind all 14 currently available Descendants to 40, which could take you quite a long time to do.

Your Mastery Rank is your true level that persists no matter which Descendant you use. The current max Mastery Rank in The First Descendant is 30, and it takes far longer to earn XP for since you only get points when completing missions for the first time, when you increase your weapon proficiency, or when you level up Descendants without using any Sockets in your Module slot.