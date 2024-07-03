 Skip to main content
What is the max level in The First Descendant?

A man with a gun fights a robot in The First Descendant.
Nexon

Live-service games are all about the grind. In The First Descendant, you will be grinding for weapons, armor, materials, and XP to level up either solo or with a squad. Once you start taking on missions, you will quickly realize that there isn’t just one, but two different things you will be leveling up. The first is your Descendant level, and the second is your Mastery Rank, and each one gives different rewards. If you’re gunning to be the most powerful Descendant in Albion, you have plenty of grinding to do if you want to hit the level cap in both categories.

What are the max levels in The First Descendant?

As mentioned, there are two different ways to level up in The First Descendant, but both are done through the same method of beating missions.

The max Descendant level is 40, but this is a little misleading since each individual Descendant has its own Descendant level that is not shared between the others. That means you could grind all 14 currently available Descendants to 40, which could take you quite a long time to do.

Your Mastery Rank is your true level that persists no matter which Descendant you use. The current max Mastery Rank in The First Descendant is 30, and it takes far longer to earn XP for since you only get points when completing missions for the first time, when you increase your weapon proficiency, or when you level up Descendants without using any Sockets in your Module slot.

The best classes in The Finals
Three scary soldiers by a red sign.

Before you can jump into the spotlight and start competing in the twisted gameshow-style shooter that is The Finals, you will need to pick what type of character you will play as. While this title stands out for its fast and fluid movement and sports-style presentation, it does follow plenty of familiar trends of other competitive shooters, including multiple classes. Being focused on teams of three, it makes sense then that there are three class types to choose -- Light, Medium, and Heavy. Your choice of class not only changes up what your character looks like, but also what specialization, weapon, and gadgets you can use. Plus, knowing how your class functions best will make you a much more valuable asset to your team. Here's which class you should pick when competing in The Finals.
Light class

Starting from the lightest and working our way up, we have the fast but squishy Light class. Your character is the most sleek and hardest to hit of the bunch, but also the lowest health to compensate. Your choice of weapons consists of pistols, an SMG, a rifle, a shotgun, and a sword, so this class requires you to get up close and personal to deal damage.

Read more
The best skills to research first in Payday 3
Players run away in Payday 3

While there are no classes to pick between in Payday 3, you do still have complete control over how your character plays and what role they will have in any given heist. The obvious changes will be in your weapons and equipment loadouts, but it is in the skill system where you are really free to personalize your masked criminal. You begin the game with two unlocked naturally, but quickly see that there are dozens more to unlock and try out within various categories. You're not able to simply pick any one that looks good and give it a try, though, but must instead research them before you're able to unlock them. Considering this will take a few missions at least with you and your friends, here are the ones you should prioritize researching first in Payday 3.
How skills and buffs work

Researching a skill is mostly passive, but you do need to select which skill you want to be working on at any time -- you can't research them all at once. If you don't pick one, the game will automatically apply research to the first skill in the list, which likely isn't going to be what you want. To choose which skill you want to research, just highlight it in the skill menu and choose "Research" to mark it as the skill your points will go toward.

Read more
What is the max level in Starfield?
An astronaut stands on the moon in Starfield.

No matter the type or setting of an RPG, leveling up and unlocking new skills is almost always the highlight. Each game handles earning XP and leveling differently, and since Starfield is a new IP from Bethesda, it functions slightly differently from their other big franchises like Elder Scrolls. But how different is the system, or more specifically, does it gate you off at any point from leveling up beyond a certain point? If you want to know what the level cap is in Starfield, here's what we've discovered in our adventures through the cosmos.
What is the max level in Starfield?

We've yet to hit any level cap in Starfield during all our time with the game. However, we can point to two possible caps, but more likely consider there to be no cap at this time. Should we hit a point where no more levels can be gained, we will update this article.

Read more