It appears that The First Descendant is experiencing some sort of server outage this morning, as players are flocking to social media to post about disconnects and the inability to log in. This is reportedly happening across all platforms.

Here’s what we know right now:

What is error code LE:13?

📝Multiple players across all platforms are reporting server disconnection and login failure. 📈Servers might be experiencing issues!#TheFirstDescendant pic.twitter.com/YAD0tjeRVD — The First Descendant Alerts (@TFDalert) July 3, 2024

We don’t know what this error code means specifically because the game is brand new and this error has not been documented before, but it appears to be a complete server outage at this point. Developers have yet to address the outage on social media, despite starting a thread to report errors yesterday and having tweeted about problems earlier this morning.

Hopefully, a fix is on its way shortly. This game-specific server outage comes just a day after Xbox Live had a major server issue.