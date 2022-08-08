 Skip to main content
Nexon’s Project Magnum now known as The First Descendant

Tomas Franzese
By

Nexon’s bombastic Unreal Engine 5 RPG looter shooter just got its official title ahead of an appearance at Gamescom: The First Descendant.

Nexon — a South Korean video game developer and publisher known for games like MapleStory, KartRider, DNF Duel, and LawBreakers – first revealed this game under the title Project Magnum in September 2021. It looks like a mixture of every major AAA gaming trend. The First Descendant will be a free-to-play, sci-fi, cooperative shooter. Hot off the heels of games like Outriders, The First Descendant is all about mowing down hordes of enemies and giant bosses with friends to unlock new loot to upgrade your character with. 

The First Descendant│Official Trailer Teaser Reveal (4K)

Taking notes from hero shooters, players will choose from at least 12 characters, all of whom have unique abilities; meanwhile, each character’s grappling hook and the game’s fast-paced gunplay also look like they’ll keep the action moving. While it isn’t the most unique-looking game out there, The First Descendant looks pretty in Unreal Engine 5 and could strike a chord with players if its gameplay is enjoyable and the microtransactions aren’t overbearing.

While we got a brief new teaser with this title change confirmation, Nexon also confirmed that it would show a lengthier trailer and reveal even more about The First Descendant at Gamescom 2022. After that, interested players will have a chance to go hands-on with the game before the end of the year. A Steam beta will occur between October 20 and October 26 this year. There’s no word on when a console beta will happen, but people can sign-up for the PC beta on the game’s Steam page.

Although The First Descendant’s beta in October is limited to Steam, the final version of the game will be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X at an unspecified later date. 

