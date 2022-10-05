 Skip to main content
Overwatch 2 error codes: what they mean and how to fix them

Sam Hill
By

Like any online multiplayer game, you’re going to encounter error codes while playing Overwatch 2 — it’s inevitable. From log-in issues to more widespread server issues, you never know when you’ll be hit with an oddball error code that means absolutely nothing to you. Obviously, Overwatch 2 has been hit with more issues than usual after a series of launch-day DDoS attacks that have caused servers to go awry and created sluggish queue times.

If you’ve been hit with an error message while trying to get into a game, it might be frustrating trying to figure out what’s wrong and how to fix it. We’ve taken a look at some of the most common error codes, checked in on what they mean, and explored solutions for each one. Unfortunately, the most common solutions are going to be restarting your game and hoping that something changes or waiting for larger server issues to be solved by Blizzard, but at least you’ll know what the problem is.

Common Overwatch 2 error codes

Sombra's new look in Overwatch 2.

Below are some of the most common error codes that Overwatch 2 players will run into, along with links to official Blizzard recommendations on how to fix the issue.

  • LC-202 – disconnected from game server
  • LC-208 – unable to connect to Overwatch on console
  • BN-054 – unable to log you in, please try again later
  • LS-403 – account has been banned or suspended
  • BN-115 – unable to log in
  • BN-564 – unable to log you in, please try again later
  • WS-37403-7 – cannot log in
  • HF-504 – problem installing a patch
  • BC-101 – client fails to connect to the server

General tips for fixing errors

A still of Tracer in Overwatch 2.

If you’re running into an error code, it’s probably a simple one. Here are a few quick steps you can take:

  • Make sure the Overwatch 2 servers aren’t experiencing widespread problems. You can check the official Overwatch Twitter account or check the server status on a website like Downdector.
  • Close Overwatch 2, restart your console or PC, then relaunch the game.
  • Restart your internet router, and make sure you aren’t experiencing any local connectivity issues.
  • Make sure your Battle Net account is set up properly.

