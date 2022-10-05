Overwatch 2 has hit, fully replacing the original game, and is looking to fully revamp the excitement for this hero shooter. Now a free-to-play game, Overwatch 2 boasts plenty of new features like a battle pass system, as well as full cross-platform support. That means that this game can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of which system they wish to play on.

Now, while Overwatch 2 does allow you to carry progress over from one platform to the next, it isn't as simple as just booting the game up on, say, your PlayStation 5 one day and then on your PC the next. You first have to go through the process of merging your accounts to actually utilize this cross-progression feature. You'll be forced to make a Battle.net account when starting the game, assuming you didn't have one already, so some of the work is already done. The rest of the steps, however, won't be explained in the game. Here's how you can merge your accounts in Overwatch 2 to keep your progress synced up no matter where you play.

How to merge accounts

Before beginning the process, understand that you can only do this once per platform. This shouldn't be a problem for most people, but it's worth mentioning that you can only merge your account to one PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch console. If you happen to have two PlayStations, for example, you will need to choose which one you want your account linked to.

Step 1: Load up Overwatch 2 on the console you wish to merge accounts on and sign in.

Step 2: Select Options.

Step 3: Scroll and select Link account.

Step 4: Use your mobile device to scan the QR code.

Step 5: Either log in or create a new Battle.net account.

Step 6: Back on the main menu, select Account merge.

Step 7: Make sure both accounts are correct, and hold the appropriate button to confirm.

Step 8: You can repeat this process with any additional consoles you wish to merge your account to.

You have the option to un-merge your accounts as well, but this will naturally remove any progress associated with your account from that system. It will also trigger a year-long block on allowing you to link a new account, so only do so if absolutely necessary.

