Overwatch 2 hit with second DDoS attack as long queues persist

Cristina Alexander
By

Another distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack has plagued Overwatch 2 just one day after its launch. The attack occurred early Wednesday, merely eight hours after the first DDoS attack caused servers to go awry. The issue is contributing to the game’s continued queue size issues, which has players waiting hours to get into a round.

Overwatch 2 developer Aaron Keller confirmed the second DDoS attack on Twitter, telling fans the team has been working to stabilize the servers. He wrote, “We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack,” He wrote. “We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience — we’ll share more info as it becomes available.”

We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience – we’ll share more info as it becomes available.

&mdash; Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) October 5, 2022

Server issues are ongoing as of this writing, and no individual or group has come forward to claim responsibility for the back-to-back DDoS attacks. Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to express their discontent with the long queues and server issues that resulted from the attacks on Overwatch 2, whether they realized the cause or not. Content creator Patrick Maka, who managed to get into the game, tweeted he got kicked back into the queue shortly after unlocking an achievement.

Overwatch 2 has a fascinating problem,” Maka said. “When I unlock an achievement, I’m immediately kicked off the server and have to rejoin the queue. Has happened twice now. Achievement = instant kick.”

Though Overwatch 2 is currently difficult to play due to server issues, players can download it for free on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch today.

