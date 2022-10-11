 Skip to main content
Bastion and Torbjörn temporarily removed from Overwatch 2 due to exploits

Cristina Alexander
By

As if the already troubled launch of Overwatch 2 wasn’t stressful enough, Blizzard has temporarily removed Bastion and Torbjörn from the hero roster for emergency maintenance on the serious glitches they’ve been causing.

According to a post made on the Overwatch Twitter account and in the status update last night, Bastion has been completely disabled from the game while Torbjörn has been removed from every game mode except Quick Play. “Both of these heroes are experiencing bugs that heavily impact gameplay, and we’ll share an update on them soon,” Blizzard said.

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨

Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!

🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b

&mdash; Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

Players have reported that Bastion has a glitch where his Ultimate ability fired powerful shots multiple times when it was supposed to be used up to three times within a few seconds. Torbjörn’s glitch involved his Overload ability triggering a second overload with additional armor after holding a button down for one second.

We don’t know how long the two characters will be absent from the roster, but four hours after Blizzard moved to tend to the buggy heroes, another glitch cropped up to lock players out of accessing the heroes they have unlocked. The company says that the bug was caused by an issue in the server that tracks player progression and that it will resolve that as soon as possible.

Since its launch last week, Overwatch 2 has been plagued with issues. The game had unusually long queues at launch, due in part to two DDoS attacks. It then faced pushback from legacy Overwatch players who were excluded because their prepaid phone didn’t meet SMS requirements, and a bug that automatically purchased items while players were in chat — all of which Blizzard has since patched.

