 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Overwatch 2 DDoS attack results in launch day server woes

Tomas Franzese
By

Overwatch 2 finally launched today, but it’s been tough to consistently enjoy the game because of long virtual queue lines to start playing and other server issues once you’re actually in a match. According to Activision Blizzard, a distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) attack is to blame for these day-one server woes.

“Unfortunately, we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers,” Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra tweeted on October 4 shortly after thanking players for their excitement and apologizing for server issues. “Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. https://t.co/4GwrfHEiBE

&mdash; Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 4, 2022

Overwatch 2 is a completely online game, so a DDoS attack that targets the game’s servers and is hard to quell is obviously a major issue for both the players and developers. No individual group has taken credit for the DDoS attack at this time, and the server issues are ongoing at the time of writing. 
 
This is a very rough situation for Overwatch 2 to be in for the embattled Activision Blizzard. In 2021, reports of harassment and discrimination all across Activision Blizzard arose, causing player sentiment to turn against the company and developers to walk out and unionize. The fallout of this can still be felt as recently as today when the National Labor Relations Board called out Activision Blizzard for denying union activists raises.
 
Overwatch 2 is also the first new game from Blizzard following the announcement of Microsoft’s impending acquisition and trying to revive a live service franchise that’s been ignored for a couple of years, so there’s a lot of pressure on this launch that a DDoS attack certainly doesn’t help. We’ll update this post if Ybarra shares any further information about this DDoS attack. 
 
Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. 

Editors' Recommendations

Cyberpunk 2077’s Steam success is great, but we can’t rewrite its history
Jackie from Cyberpunk 2077 with a gun pointed at his head.
You can play a fan-made Super Mario Bros. 5 in Mario Maker 2 right now
Photo of Mario surrounded by coins in Super Mario Bros 5
PlayStation VR2: release date, launch games, price, and more
Playstation VR2 hjeadset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.
Xbox September update introduces game library revamp and more
Xbox button color menu for Xbox Elite Series 2.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of September 30
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Ubisoft opens registration for Project U, a mysterious, ‘session-based’ co-op shooter
ubisoft opens registration for session based co op shooter project u
Dead Space Remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
ea reviving dead space revival
FIFA 23 beginners’ guide: Tips and tricks to level up your soccer skills
Dusan Vlahovic celebrating a goal in FIFA 23.
Return to Monkey Island: How to get all the golden keys
Guybrush saying he has t he map to the secret.
This wireless workaround will give your Google Stadia controller new life
google stadia release date november 19 controller pax west 1 2
The best Cyberpunk 2077 mods
A hacker uses a computer in Cyberpunk 2077.
Ubisoft and more offer ways to play purchased Google Stadia games elsewhere
The protagonist of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla shouting in battle and wielding two axes.
The best RPGs for PS5
Outriders Intro to the Trickster