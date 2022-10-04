Overwatch 2 finally launched today, but it’s been tough to consistently enjoy the game because of long virtual queue lines to start playing and other server issues once you’re actually in a match. According to Activision Blizzard, a distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) attack is to blame for these day-one server woes.
“Unfortunately, we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers,” Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra tweeted on October 4 shortly after thanking players for their excitement and apologizing for server issues. “Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”
Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. https://t.co/4GwrfHEiBE— Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 4, 2022
