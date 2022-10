Overwatch 2 is a completely online game, so a DDoS attack that targets the game’s servers and is hard to quell is obviously a major issue for both the players and developers. No individual group has taken credit for the DDoS attack at this time, and the server issues are ongoing at the time of writing.

This is a very rough situation for Overwatch 2 to be in for the embattled Activision Blizzard. In 2021, reports of harassment and discrimination all across Activision Blizzard arose, causing player sentiment to turn against the company and developers to walk out and unionize . The fallout of this can still be felt as recently as today when the National Labor Relations Board called out Activision Blizzard for denying union activists raises.

Overwatch 2 is also the first new game from Blizzard following the announcement of Microsoft’s impending acquisition and trying to revive a live service franchise that’s been ignored for a couple of years, so there’s a lot of pressure on this launch that a DDoS attack certainly doesn’t help. We’ll update this post if Ybarra shares any further information about this DDoS attack.