Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite V-Bucks being used by criminals for money laundering on dark web

Aaron Mamiit
By

Fortnite‘s V-Bucks, the virtual currency used in the massively popular Battle Royale shooter to purchase outfits, weapons, and other items, are apparently also being used by criminals for money laundering schemes.

Criminals are buying V-Bucks from the official Fortnite store using stolen credit card information. The V-Bucks are then sold in online black markets at discounted rates to “clean” the money, according to an investigation by The Independent and research by cybersecurity firm Sixgill.

The discounted V-Bucks may be found for sale on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, but most of the money laundering happens on the dark web, which is a part of the internet that may only be accessed through special software. This is where a lot of illegal activity takes place, and apparently, money laundering through Fortnite‘s V-Bucks is now part of the list.

Sixgill agents discovered the money laundering operation by pretending to be interested customers who are looking to unlock Fortnite items on the cheap.

“Criminals are executing carding fraud and getting money in and out of the Fortnite system with relative impunity,” Sixgill senior intelligence analyst Benjamin Preminger told The Independent. The criminals are said to be “scoffing” at the weak security measures implemented by Epic Games, going so far as saying that the developer “doesn’t seem to care” about fraud in Fortnite.

Epic Games issued a response to the report, but did not specify what it will do to address the problem.

“Epic Games takes these issues seriously, as chargebacks and fraud put our players and our business at risk,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “As always, we encourage players to protect their accounts by turning on two-factor authentication, not re-using passwords and using strong passwords, and not sharing account information with others.”

It is unclear how much criminals are making by laundering money through Fortnite, but it is likely a lucrative illegal venture considering that the game generated $3 billion in profits for Epic Games last year. Using V-Bucks for money laundering would not have been possible if not for Fortnite‘s immense popularity, and unfortunately, there does not seem to be a resolution to the issue on the horizon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Xbox One X vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Clash of the titans
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

‘Mortal Kombat 11’ is even gorier and crazier than we expected

NetherRealm Studios unveiled Mortal Kombat 11 on January 17 and the game looks to be just as gory and over the top as fans have come to expect. Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey will appear as Sonya Blade.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Want to trick out your PlayStation 4? These themes will get you started

Personalize your gaming experience with some of our favorite themes for the PlayStation 4, including free, paid, static, and dynamic options.
Posted By Will Fulton
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite week 7 challenges visit all expedition outposts challenges guide featured image | Season 7
Gaming

Get your pilot skills up to snuff for this week's 'Fortnite' challenge guide

The Fortnite season 7, week 7 challenges are now available. The major challenge this week requires you to visit all the Fortnite expedition outposts in the game and we walk you through how to get to each.
Posted By Cody Perez
most anticipated games of 2019 super mario bros u
Gaming

Get extra life with our tips and tricks for 'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe'

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a much more difficult game than you'd believe based on its adorable art style and 2D perspective. Here's how you can master the game's toughest challenges.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
new super mario bros u deluxe all secret exits world skips
Gaming

Find all of the secret exits and world skips in 'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe'

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has two distinct Mario experiences in one package. In this guide, we'll show you how to find all of the secret exits in New Super Mario Bros. U, that lead to hidden levels and let you skip worlds.
Posted By Steven Petite
asus rog phone fortnite
Gaming

For Netflix, ‘Fortnite’ on YouTube is a bigger threat than HBO

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix explained that it views the video game Fortnite as bigger competition than HBO, with YouTube videos of the game drawing viewers away from the streaming platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
new super luigi u deluxe all secret exits and world skips mario bros
Gaming

Find all of the secret exits and world skips in 'New Super Luigi U Deluxe'

Just like all other 2D Mario games, New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe includes secret exits and world skips. In this guide, we'll show you how to get to all 12 secret exits in New Super Luigi U.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 25 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 radeon vii
Computing

You could be gaming on AMD’s Navi graphics card before the end of the summer

If you're waiting for a new graphics card from AMD that doesn't cost $700, you may have to wait for Navi. But that card may not be far away, with new rumors suggesting we could see a July launch.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

Sharing your best gameplay moments is quick and easy on the Xbox One

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best co op games mac diablo 3
Gaming

Blizzard’s latest hiring spree is likely for the unannounced ‘Diablo 4’

Activision Blizzard is hiring for more than a dozen positions on unannounced Diablo projects. Some of the roles are likely for the unannounced Diablo 4, the next mainline entry in the series.
Posted By Steven Petite
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

Everything we know about 'Red Dead Online', including the new mode Gun Rush

Red Dead Online will gradually rolled out to Red Dead Redemption 2 players via a beta. We've got all the details about the beta's suite of competitive and cooperative modes, as well as what to expect going forward.
Posted By Steven Petite