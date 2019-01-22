Digital Trends
‘Fortnite’ update makes you the most dangerous snowman ever

Gabe Gurwin
By

The temperatures are starting to plummet across much of North America as winter takes its fierce, unwavering hold, and the snow is piling up. Epic Games is trying to make the most of it with the latest Fortnite update, which adds wearable snowman armor to the battle royale shooter.

Called the “Sneaky Snowman,” the armor acts as an item, and can be found as floor loot, in chests, or through Supply Llamas. The Snowman can be thrown as a projectile, and pressing the secondary fire button will put you inside the Sneaky Snowman as a pilot of sorts.

You don’t get any extra attacks or abilities while wearing the Sneaky Snowman, but the item does have 100 health and functions like a shield. Its primary use is to trick other players into simply walking right by you, however, which is often the best strategy when you’re trying to be the last player standing in a match.

If your Sneaky Snowman’s health reaches zero, or if you swap to a different item or try to build something, the armor will be destroyed. However, five of them come in a stack and you can have a maximum stack size of 10, so you can always pull out a new one and start sneaking all over again.

The update also changed the massive structure The Block into a pyramid shape, created by user “Directingpete.” If you were a fan of the Quad Rocket Launcher, Port-A-Fortress, or Grappler items, you’ll want to pay our respects, because all three have been removed from the game. The drop chance of Balloons and Gliders have been significantly reduced, as well, as have the spawn chances for the Quad Crasher and X-4 Stormwing vehicles.

Lastly, the Sniper Shootout game mode has been modified, adding the new Suppressed Sniper Rifles and making Legendary Scoped Pistols available via supply drops. If playing in duos or squads, you won’t be able to revive downed teammates, so you best have a plan before you go out into the open.

Fortnite is available now with cross-play support on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

