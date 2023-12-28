Is Fortnite down?

Having trouble booting up Fortnite right now? You aren’t alone.

Fortnite is having a major outage right now with no known cause. On Thursday afternoon, players started reporting that they were unable to login. Sometimes players will be placed into a large queue and given an estimated wait time, but everyone seeing this screen is reporting that the queue resets once they reach the top.

Reports started spiking around 3:25 p.m. ET and have been persistent for a few hours so far, according to Downdetector.

Epic Games has publicly noted the situation but has not offered any details on the outage. This is not scheduled downtime for maintenance.

We're aware that players may be unable to log in to Fortnite at the moment. We'll provide an update when we have one. pic.twitter.com/arPq4OBf9u — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 28, 2023

When will Fortnite be back online?

Right now, there is no estimated time for Fortnite servers to be back online — Epic Games is still evaluating the issue. Your best bet for keeping track of the outage to is keep your eye on the official @FortniteStatus X account. Any new news on the outage from Epic Games will surely be posted there.

We will update this page regularly to let you know what’s going on with Fortnite log-in issues and when you can expect to hop back in.

