How to make Bait Buckets in Lego Fortnite

Jesse Lennox
By

Technically, all you need to get started fishing in Lego Fortnite is a fishing rod and a body of water. As any great fisherman will tell you, though, the key to catching the rarest fish lies in your bait. The same applies here, but how you go about collecting said bait is a little obscure. The Bait Bucket is essential if you want to taste all the best fish in the game, so here's how to make this big bucket of chum.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Food Processor

  • Juicer

  • Fishing Rod

Making bait buckets in lego fortnite.
Epic Games

How to craft a bait bucket

As with all craftable tools in Lego Fortnite, Bait Buckets come in either the Common, Uncommon, Rare, or Epic variety depending on what ingredients you create them with. We'll go over how to make the basic one before revealing how to make the more difficult buckets.

Step 1: Craft a fishing rod and catch any fish.

Step 2: Place that fish into your Food Processor to turn it into a Fish Fillet.

Step 3: Put the Fish Fillet back into the Food Processor to create a Common Bait Bucket.

After unlocking the Common Bait Bucket, you will need to also have a Juicer to make the higher-tier versions. Here are the recipes for those: * Uncommon -- 1 Fish Fillet, 2 Vines, 3 Raspberry * Rare -- 1 Bait Bucket, 3 Corn Kernel, 3 Pumpkin Seeds, 3 Pepper Seed * Epic -- 1 Bait Bucket, 1 Slap Juice, 1 Spicy Burger

