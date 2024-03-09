 Skip to main content
How to get Wings of Icarus in Fortnite

Billy Givens
By

The gods have taken over the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 battle royale map, bringing a ton of new visual flairs across the game world and some fresh locations based on ancient Greek mythology like Mount Olympus and the Underworld. There’s a whole lot of cool new stuff to see, but there are also some exciting godly items that have been added to the loot pool this season: Thunderbolt of Zeus and Wings of Icarus. If you’re looking to take flight with the Wings of Icarus, we’ve got all the info you need about this item below.

Where to get Wings of Icarus and how they work

The Wings of Icarus can be found in Olympus Chests or Underworld Chests. They can also rarely be found on the ground and in standard or rare chests.

Wings of Icarus
Epic Games

This incredibly fun mobility item lets you press the fire button to begin flying through the air. You’ll start with 300 charges that will count down rapidly as you’re soaring around, but it’s usually enough to take you pretty far across the map when you need to reposition or escape the incoming storm. However, it’s worth noting that the relatively slow speed of taking off and flying doesn’t make the Wings of Icarus the best mid-battle escape tool, so it’s not usually wise to use it while you’re being shot at.

But flying is only half of what the Wings of Icarus provide. While you’re in the sky, you can do barrel rolls to dodge incoming fire or dive bomb your opponents for a bit of damage. The latter is best used to catch enemies off guard when you’re coming from a position above them because you may be shot out of the sky during your descent if they’re aware of your location. Even so, the versatility of this mobility item is exceptional, and practice makes perfect, so keep at it until you’ve mastered the skies.

