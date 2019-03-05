Digital Trends
How to refund Fortnite skins

Regret your shopping spree in Fortnite? Here's how you can get a refund

Cody Perez
By
how to refund fortnite skins and more all platforms skin v bucks

If you find yourself regretting a purchase in Fortnite, this guide will go over how to refund skins and other various cosmetics as well. Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now and has been for the last year for many different reasons.

One of the biggest reasons, is its extensive selection of skins and cosmetics that you can earn or purchase to make your character look just as you like. Skins are a badge of pride for some players, a long-term goal for others, and a celebration of the phenomenon that Epic Games has created for others — but that doesn’t mean you can’t be disappointed.

Fortnite does have a refund system where players can submit a refund request form, but there are limitations to this process that may pose some questions that we’ll go over in this guide. If you’re only interested in the process though, feel free to scroll to the bottom where we list the steps on how to get a refund in Fortnite.

Can you refund Fortnite skins?

how to refund fortnite skins

The topic of refunds when it comes to digital purchases is pretty controversial and varied. Refunds are still being figured out in the digital space as there are some stores like Steam that only allow for limited refunds. Many companies, including console manufacturers, don’t have a one-size-fits-all policy for refunds.

Nintendo in particular, doesn’t give out refunds for any reason, which can make things complicated in this case since Fortnite is available on the Nintendo Switch. The issue becomes even murkier when you take into account that we’re talking about an optional in-game purchase like a skin.

You aren’t required to purchase skins in order to enjoy the game which can certainly bring into question whether or not you can get refunds for skins or other cosmetics. Well, we’re happy to let you know that, yes, you can actually get refunds on Fortnite skins that you purchase in the game. This is especially great for players who accidentally purchased a skin or if you have a child who used your information to purchase a skin without your consent.

Thankfully, you can return the skin for the price you paid for it, but there are some caveats associated with this type of situation.

What you can’t refund in Fortnite

how to refund fortnite skins

It’s important to note before we begin that there is a limitation on what items you can refund in the game. You can refund cosmetic items like skins, outfits, emotes, parachutes, and so on. These aren’t just limited to the skins that you purchase in the item shop. But you can’t refund skins or any of those other items you earned through unique events, challenges, or Battle Pass.

The rule of thumb is, if you didn’t spend money or V-Bucks directly on the skin then you can’t refund it. Also, you can’t refund the Battle Pass itself so be absolutely sure you really want it before spending money on it. If you’re looking to get a free season 8 Battle Pass, however, be sure to do this before time runs out.

Now, the other caveat is that you can only refund items on your account up to three times, period. Once you have refunded three items, you won’t be able to refund anything else at all on that specific account. As of right now, there is no set time period for this restriction so expect this to be permanent unless Epic Games changes it in the future.

Additionally, you can’t refund purchases on V-Bucks. This is the virtual currency that is used to buy cosmetic items. While you can refund skins for V-Bucks, you can’t refund the currency back into real-world money.Lastly, the item that you wish to refund must have been purchased in the last 30 days.

How to refund a skin in Fortnite

You can submit a refund request in Fortnite from any version of the game.

Begin by heading to the main lobby in Battle Royale. Press the start button or select the options in the very top right corner.

how to refund fortnite skins

From here, select the gear icon that says settings on the right side of the options. Navigate all the way over to the farthest tab on the right. The icon resembles the bust of a person.

This is where you find the settings for your account including information. You will want to look under the Content section of your account for the lifetime refund request area.

how to refund fortnite skins

Under Content, you’ll find a detailed paragraph that goes over the refund restrictions and how many of the three-lifetime refund requests you still have available. Next to that will be the option to submit a request.

Select that and it will take you to another screen that shows you all your items eligible for refund. If you find that you have no items available for refund, you can try checking out Billing Support on the Epic Games website or submit a ticket.

Eligible items that show up here have been purchased within the last 30 days and you can get a refund for them. Select the item you want a refund for and it will take you to the next page where you will have to choose the reason why you want a refund.

There are three options to choose from and they won’t affect whether or not you get a refund. Just make sure to select the one that best suits your situation. If you accidentally purchased this or meant to get something else, be sure to select that one.

how to refund fortnite skins

If your child or someone else made the purchase without your supervision and/or permission, be sure to select the unauthorized purchase option. Lastly, if you simply aren’t happy with the skin or don’t want it, choose the “item not as expected” option. Once you select your reason for your refund, you are taken to one final screen before you confirm.

It will show you the value of the item in V-Bucks so you can know what you will be getting back through the refund. Finally, submit the return request. Once the request is sent to Epic Games, it will be quickly accepted and you should find the V-Bucks in your account shortly thereafter.

