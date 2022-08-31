 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime gets a bloody NSFW trailer

Blair Marnell
By

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t everything that gamers were led to believe it was. But if you can overlook the glitches and technical problems, the video game expansion of the Cyberpunk world offered a tantalizing glimpse into a darkly compelling future. Next month, CD Projekt Red and Netflix are expanding that universe with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a new 10-part anime series. And if the new trailer is any indication, the anime won’t be toned down at all from the source material. Fair warning before you watch: This video features very intense and bloody violence, as well as some cartoon nudity. Suffice to say, it’s definitely NSFW.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official NSFW Trailer | Netflix

The trailer goes by so quickly that it’s difficult to pin down the main characters or fully comprehend what’s happening. What we can say for sure is that Night City, the setting from the game, is here in all of its glory. And the leading guy is a young kid who has given over his body to the technology of the future. He’s become one of the cybernetic mercenaries who are known as edgerunners. But among the general population, the edgeunners are better known as cyberpunks.

One of the Edgerunners in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

To create this series, CD Projekt Red began development in 2018 and partnered up with Studio Trigger, a famous Japanese animation company. It’s more than just a video game adaptation, and it stands alone in the Cyberpunk universe with its own narrative and characters.

Yoh Yoshinari directed the series from a screenplay by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. Additionally, Silent Hill veteran Akira Yamaoka will compose the music for the series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will have a global premiere on September 13.

Editors' Recommendations

Henry Cavill gets lead role in ‘The Witcher’ Netflix series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Get seven different endings in the interactive film ‘Late Shift’

late shift consoles pc lateshiftstill

Watch Honest Trailers hit the ‘Mortal Kombat’ movies hard

mortal kombat honest trailers trailer still

'Gravity Rush 2' gets an anime film next week, with a demo out now

upcoming playstation 4 games gravity rush 2 gall 970x647 c

Diego Luna’s Cassian rebels in new Andor preview scene

Diego Luna in Andor.

Pinocchio comes to life in Disney+’s new live-action trailer

Disney's Pinocchio from the forthcoming live-action remake.

Naomi Watts is terrifying in Goodnight Mommy’s new trailer

Naomi Watts in Goodnight Mommy.

Lost Ollie review: An endearing fantasy adventure

Rosy, Ollie, and Zozo stand on a hill together in Netflix's Lost Ollie.

‘Framed’ today, August 25: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

A man looks on his phone.

New Wednesday video reintroduces The Addams Family’s daughter

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday.

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for August 2022

Fios TV Package

BioShock Netflix film unites Logan and I Am Legend talent

A Big Daddy stands tall in Bioshock.

Batman Beyond deserves a ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ animated movie

Terry McGinnis as Batman in promo art for the Batman Beyond animated series.