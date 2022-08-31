Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime gets a bloody NSFW trailer

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t everything that gamers were led to believe it was. But if you can overlook the glitches and technical problems, the video game expansion of the Cyberpunk world offered a tantalizing glimpse into a darkly compelling future. Next month, CD Projekt Red and Netflix are expanding that universe with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a new 10-part anime series. And if the new trailer is any indication, the anime won’t be toned down at all from the source material. Fair warning before you watch: This video features very intense and bloody violence, as well as some cartoon nudity. Suffice to say, it’s definitely NSFW.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official NSFW Trailer | Netflix

The trailer goes by so quickly that it’s difficult to pin down the main characters or fully comprehend what’s happening. What we can say for sure is that Night City, the setting from the game, is here in all of its glory. And the leading guy is a young kid who has given over his body to the technology of the future. He’s become one of the cybernetic mercenaries who are known as edgerunners. But among the general population, the edgeunners are better known as cyberpunks.

To create this series, CD Projekt Red began development in 2018 and partnered up with Studio Trigger, a famous Japanese animation company. It’s more than just a video game adaptation, and it stands alone in the Cyberpunk universe with its own narrative and characters.

Yoh Yoshinari directed the series from a screenplay by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. Additionally, Silent Hill veteran Akira Yamaoka will compose the music for the series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will have a global premiere on September 13.

