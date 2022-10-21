 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

All Quiet on the Western Front trailer exposes the horror of war

Blair Marnell
By

The first adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic novel, All Quiet on the Western Front, arrived in cinemas in 1930. It has been adapted to many different mediums in the 92 years since that film’s release. Later this year, Netflix is offering up a new adaptation that gives All Quiet on the Western Front a modern flair that will play well come Oscar time. But if you’re expecting this film to glorify war, then you’ve come to the wrong place. This isn’t a movie about personal glory or the righteousness of patriotic fervor. This is a horror story, and war is Hell.

All Quiet on the Western Front | Official Trailer | Netflix

Conflict exists in nature, but war is a human invention. And as seen in the trailer above, there is so much death and destruction for so little gain. There are even some truly terrifying moments, including the scene where soldiers with flamethrowers incinerate their counterparts on the other side. It’s far more than young Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) bargained for. In 1917, this German lad lies about his age so he can join his friends on the front lines of World War I. It’s a decision that Paul will come to regret.

A harrowing moment in All Quiet on the Western Front.

Like many of his countrymen, Paul was a true believer in the German cause and he was swept up in a romanticized idea that going off to war would make him a hero. The reality of his situation quickly cures Paul of those delusions, and yet he remains trapped by his choices and forced to bear witness to the pointless deaths of soldiers on both sides of the war.

Albrecht Schuch co-stars in the film as Stanislaus “Kat” Katczinsky, an older veteran who takes Paul under his wing. The movie also features Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger, Moritz Klaus as Frantz Müller, Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp, and Edin Hasanovic as Tjaden Stackfleet.

Edward Berger directed the film based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson. Netflix will premiere All Quiet on the Western Front on Friday, October 28.

Editors' Recommendations

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg hunt vampires in Day Shift trailer
Jamie Foxx in Day Shift.
The best A24 horror films, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Florence Pugh stars in Midsommar from A24.
The best war movies on Netflix
A Bridge Too Far
The best Westerns on Netflix right now
Shot from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Bobby Cannevale in The Watcher standing outside his house with a letter in hand, looking scared.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (October 2022)
The cast of The New Mutants.
The 106 best movies on HBO Max right now (October 2022)
Thomasin looking at the camera with a satisfied expresion on her face in The Witch.
Heardle today, October 15: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Saturday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 15: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)
A man looks on his phone.
Can’t wait for the Resident Evil 4 remake? Watch Chainsaw Man
Leon leans on a window in Resident Evil 4 remake.
Finished Netflix’s Monster? Watch My Friend Dahmer on Hulu next — for free
My Friend Dahmer.
Rosaline review: Kaitlyn Dever lifts up Hulu’s Romeo and Juliet rom-com riff
Kaitlyn Dever stands on a forest road with Sean Teale in Hulu's Rosaline.
Chris Jericho on Terrifier 2, horror movies, and AEW
Chris Jericho stares at someone from AEW Dynamite.