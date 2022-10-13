 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Netflix’s ad-based tier launches Nov. 3 at $7 a month

Phil Nickinson
By

Netflix today announced details for its new plan that will, for the first time, include advertising. It’ll launch at noon Eastern on November 3 in the Untied States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The plan costs $7 a month in the United States, $6 a month in Canada, and £5 a month in the UK.

The new plan is called “Basic with Ads.” Netflix says it’ll have all the things you get in the current Netflix Basic Plan, only now you’ll see ads. Netflix says to expect an average of 4 to 5 minutes of advertising an hour, and that some movies and shows won’t be available on this plan due to licensing restrictions. The stream will be limited to 720p resolution, and on one device at a time. You also won’t be able to download anything for offline viewing.

Iliza Shlishinger on Netflix.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The ads themselves should be 15 or 30 seconds long and will play before and during shows and movies. The advertising on the new plan is being served by Microsoft, which purchased the Xander ad-tech tool from AT&T.

See more

Netflix says that it’ll work to better target ads to viewers by country and genre of the content it’s being served on. Advertisers also will be able to keep their ads from showing up on content that doesn’t fit their brand. (Say, if the show has too much sex or violence.)

The other Netflix plans remain as they currently stand — $9.99 a month for Basic (which is being bumped up to 720p resolution along with Basic With Ads in November), $15.49 for Standard (which gets you two devices at once, 1080p resolution, and support for two devices at once), and Premium for $19.99 a month (four devices at once, and 4K resolution).

Editors' Recommendations

T-Mobile adding a free year of Apple TV+ to its most expensive plans
Apple TV icon on Apple TV.
Netflix’s ad tier may ditch commercials for some content
Netflix app icon on Apple TV.
Netflix’s ad tier won’t let you download content for offline viewing
The Netflix logo is displayed on a TV screen while red lights illuminate the wall behind.
What is spatial audio? Apple’s 3D sound feature fully explained
Person listening to spatial audio using Apple AirPods Max headphones.
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
The 5 best deals in the Walmart Rollback Sale — laptops, TVs, and more
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
The best anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation (October 2022)
Chainsaw Man anime key art featuring Denji in his Chainsaw Devil form.
Walmart’s Prime rival sale drops this Vizio 40-inch TV under $200
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013
The best YouTube TV alternatives
best youtube tv alternatives alternative 5
The Best Prime Early Access AirPods Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.
Sony WH-1000XM5 are $50 off in the Best Buy Prime Day sale
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
This 50-inch QLED TV is so cheap it could be a mistake
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
Beats Studio 3 are 34% off in the October Prime Day sale
A girl wearing the white version of the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones.