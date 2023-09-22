 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Prime Video is adding advertising in early 2024

Phil Nickinson
By
Amazon Prime Video on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon today announced that it will include “limited advertisements” in movies and shows starting in early 2024 in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada. Australia, France, Italy, Mexico, and Spain will follow later in the year.

If you don’t want to see that advertising, you’ll be able to get rid of it for an extra $3 a month, provided that you already are an Amazon Prime member. (Non-member pricing will be announced later, Amazon said.

Recommended Videos

The news comes just days after Amazon announced its latest Amazon Fire TV hardware at an event at HQ2 in Arlington, Va.

Related

Amazon, in a post on its “About Amazon”  press site, said that it aims “to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.” It did not, however, give any indication of how many ads (or their duration) you’d see per hour or half-hour, or how often they might appear in movies.

Advertising isn’t entirely new to Amazon Prime Video. You currently will see ads in its Thursday Night Football streams, just as you would in any other NFL game. And Amazon says you’ll continue to see ads in live events.

Amazon didn’t give a specific reason for adding advertising, but it did say that it’s being implemented “to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Amazon said it’ll email Prime members about the change before ads actually go live on the service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Matt Damon and Viola Davis sitting across from one another at a table outside in a scene from AIR on Prime Video.

There’s something soothing about dramas. They help you escape into a fictional world of intrigue, sometimes intense action, and unbelievable scenarios. Dramas are a catch-all genre that skews to all types of secondary genres, from horror to comedy to thrillers, depending on the movie or TV show.

When you’re looking for a new drama to watch, whether it’s a movie or a TV show, consider browsing the best movies on Amazon Prime Video. Among them are fabulous dramas, and we have highlighted two great drama films to watch on Prime Video, as well as one can’t-miss drama TV show this month.
Air (2023)
AIR | Official Trailer

Read more
3 comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Barbie and Ken singing and driving in a pink car in a scene from Barbie.

Looking for a good laugh this month? Comedies always hit just the right way when you need a pick-me-up or light-hearted movie to lift your spirits. There are all types of comedies on Amazon Prime Video to check out, from older, classic comedies that are worth watching again and again to exciting new comedies that might become all-time favorites.

For inspiration, here are three comedies on Prime Video you should check out this September, including this year’s biggest blockbuster hit movie.
Barbie (2023)
Barbie | Main Trailer

Read more
3 horror movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Evelyn from A Quiet Place Part II looking determined, her kids behind her.

Hot on the heels of the back-to-school season, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming holidays. But before Thanksgiving and Christmas, there’s one other sweet treat-filled event to enjoy: Halloween! There’s nothing better than pairing a spooky, scary movie with themed cupcakes and candy bars to celebrate your love of everything macabre. You don’t have to wait until Halloween night to dive in, either. Start the horror early this month.

Prepare yourself for the terrifying films, elaborate costumes, and ghoulish delights to come with a few tantalizing horror flicks. Not sure what to choose for September? We have selected three horror movies on Prime Video that will be worth your while.
The Ring (2002)
The Ring - Trailer (2002)

Read more