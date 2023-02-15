 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Three League of Legends indie game spinoffs will release in 2023

Tomas Franzese
By

Riot Forge, Riot Games’ indie publisher focused on making League of Legends spinoffs with smaller teams, unveiled its 2023 lineup today. We learned about The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, an action RPG from the developers of indie gem Moonlighter, for the first time, and Riot Games revealed more specific release windows for Convergence: A League of Legends Story and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.

The first of these games to release will be Digital Sun’s The Mageseeker, which comes out this spring. The game focuses on League of Legends champion Sylas, revolutionary fighting back against the kingdom of Demacia for taking advantage of mages. We only see a little bit of gameplay in Riot Forge’s 2023 lineup trailer, but it definitely looks somewhat similar to Moonlighter with its isometric action centered around Sylas’ change and magical abilities.

The next Riot Forge game to come out will be Double Stallion Games’ Convergence sometime this summer. The game is a 2D platformer with time-based platforming and combat that follows Ekko, a character you’ll recognize if you watched Arcane. Finally, Song of Nunu will launch this fall. It’s a third-person adventure game from Tequila Works, a developer that’s mastered that formula with titles like Rime and Gylt. It follows a young boy named Nunu and his yeti Willump as they search for Nunu’s mother, so this game is bound to pack an emotional punch. 

While only two games have come from Riot Forge so far, its catalog of games finally seems to be ramping up this year. The Mageseeker, Convergence, and Song of Nunu will all be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch over the course of 2023. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Redfall: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.
Xbox Series X vs. Series S
Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic
7 Steam Next Fest demos to check out: Meet Your Maker, Afterimage, and more
A giant fortress looms in Meet Your Maker.
Minecraft Legends: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Minecraft Legends artwork featuring dozens of characters on a blue and red background.
Metroid Prime Remastered makes one of the best games of all time even better
Samus stares up at Meta Ridley in Metroid Prime Remastered.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to get a large pot
Two students lean over a cauldron in Hogwarts Legacy.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to pick locks and upgrade with Demiguise statues
Picking a lock in hogwarts.
Hogwarts Legacy: what are Troll Bogeys and where to find them
A student waving a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link freefalling in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to use Rowland’s map in the Tale of Rowland Oaks quest
Screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.
Dead Space 2 doesn’t need a remake. It’s already perfect
uncharted creative director joins visceral games work star wars dead space
Hogwarts Legacy: how to solve the Herodiana Halls puzzles
Students stand around a lobby in Hogwarts Legacy.
Meta’s unceremonious Echo VR shutdown is a missed Metaverse opportunity
Lone Echo Arena Review