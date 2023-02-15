Three League of Legends indie game spinoffs will release in 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Riot Forge, Riot Games’ indie publisher focused on making League of Legends spinoffs with smaller teams, unveiled its 2023 lineup today. We learned about The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, an action RPG from the developers of indie gem Moonlighter, for the first time, and Riot Games revealed more specific release windows for Convergence: A League of Legends Story and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.

The first of these games to release will be Digital Sun’s The Mageseeker, which comes out this spring. The game focuses on League of Legends champion Sylas, revolutionary fighting back against the kingdom of Demacia for taking advantage of mages. We only see a little bit of gameplay in Riot Forge’s 2023 lineup trailer, but it definitely looks somewhat similar to Moonlighter with its isometric action centered around Sylas’ change and magical abilities.

The next Riot Forge game to come out will be Double Stallion Games’ Convergence sometime this summer. The game is a 2D platformer with time-based platforming and combat that follows Ekko, a character you’ll recognize if you watched Arcane. Finally, Song of Nunu will launch this fall. It’s a third-person adventure game from Tequila Works, a developer that’s mastered that formula with titles like Rime and Gylt. It follows a young boy named Nunu and his yeti Willump as they search for Nunu’s mother, so this game is bound to pack an emotional punch.

While only two games have come from Riot Forge so far, its catalog of games finally seems to be ramping up this year. The Mageseeker, Convergence, and Song of Nunu will all be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch over the course of 2023.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations