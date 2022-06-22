The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is officially live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This time around, ZeniMax is taking players to a stunning archipelago filled with gorgeous scenery, deadly monsters, and enough political intrigue to make Game of Thrones jealous. However, in order to access all this fancy new content, you’ll need to purchase the High Isle Chapter.

If you’re on the fence about purchasing High Isle — or it’s already in your library and you want to make sure you don’t miss out on anything — here’s everything new to ESO that’s included with the chapter. Also keep in mind that this chapter launched alongside Update 34, which offers a bunch of new content for all players even if they don’t buy into High Isle.

Explore a new land

High Isle and Amenos aren’t just new to ESO — they’re new to the entire Elder Scrolls series. The land of the Bretons is making its first appearance in gaming, and there’s a lot to soak in. The High Isle Chapter takes place in this region, which is a chain of colorful islands out in the western portion of Tamriel. There’s plenty to discover here, with World Bosses, delves, bustling cities, and more scattered throughout its watery landscape.

Unravel a new mystery

This chapter takes a slightly more grounded approach to its storyline than previous installments. Instead of going up against a Daedric Prince as you did in Blackwood, you’ll be up against the Ascendant Lord — a troublesome warrior that’s threatening peace negotiations aimed at ending the Three Banners War. It’s a lengthy campaign, and arguably one of the main attractions of this chapter.

Relax with the Tales of Tribute card game

Tales of Tribute is a new, fast-paced card game that lets you play against both NPCs and other adventurers. You’ll discover new cards as you travel through High Isle that’ll help build a powerful deck. You’ll never be underpowered, however, as both yours and your opponents’ decks are shuffled together at the start of a match — allowing for even battles that should never become lopsided.

Unlock two new companions

Blackwood introduced companions to the world of ESO, and High Isle further builds on the concept. This time around you can unlock Ember and Isobel. Ember is a Khajiit that’s well-suited for magic-based builds and a ranged play style. Isobel, meanwhile, is a Breton that can slot into the tank role with ease.

Investigate Volcanic Vents

Volcanic Vents are the new World Event in High Isle. Joining in on these events will see you helping Stonelore druids as they try to investigate the cause of the calamity and do everything in their power to shut them down.

Everything else introduced with High Isle

While the above features are the ones that’ll tie up most of your time, there’s a bunch of other cool stuff arriving with High Isle. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect to find when you load up ESO following the launch of this latest chapter.

Dreadsail Reef Trial: This 12-person Trial pits you and your crew against a horde of Dreadsail pirates and takes place on a mysterious island.

This 12-person Trial pits you and your crew against a horde of Dreadsail pirates and takes place on a mysterious island. New Item Sets: You’ll now be able to discover a slew of new Item Sets, including the following Mythic gear (Dov-rha Sabatons, Lefthander’s War Girdle, Mora’s Whispers, Oakensoul Ring, Sea-Serpent’s Coil)

You’ll now be able to discover a slew of new Item Sets, including the following Mythic gear (Dov-rha Sabatons, Lefthander’s War Girdle, Mora’s Whispers, Oakensoul Ring, Sea-Serpent’s Coil) New Antiquities: Find all the leads in High Isle to earn a Druidic Provisioning Station.

Find all the leads in High Isle to earn a Druidic Provisioning Station. New Collectibles: This includes Crafting Motifs, Markings, Mounts, Emotes, Costumes, Mementos, Pets, Houseguests, and Tales of Tribute Decks.

This includes Crafting Motifs, Markings, Mounts, Emotes, Costumes, Mementos, Pets, Houseguests, and Tales of Tribute Decks. New Dyes: Five new dyes are up for grabs in High Isle, including different shades of silver, purple, crimson, gold, and blue.

Five new dyes are up for grabs in High Isle, including different shades of silver, purple, crimson, gold, and blue. New Achievements and Titles: Prepare yourself — this update comes with over 120 new Achievements and 21 Titles.

Prepare yourself — this update comes with over 120 new Achievements and 21 Titles. New Home: Purchase the Ancient Anchor Inn Room in Gonfalon Bay.

Purchase the Ancient Anchor Inn Room in Gonfalon Bay. New Furnishings: Discover 50 new furniture plans when slaying monsters or pillaging treasure chests.

Base Game changes with Update 34

Even if you don’t spring for the High Isle Chapter, you’ll still benefit from the massive Update 34. This includes the addition of Mundus Stones in the Armory (which lets you save your current Mundus selection along with your gear), support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) on select platforms, Quickslot Wheel changes, the ability to change the Title Screen music, and a new Accessibility Mode.

