Grand Theft Auto Online is getting a new free update titled The Criminal Enterprises on July 26. This new update hits close to home, as gas prices have soared amid a blistering heat wave throughout Los Santos. Because of this, businesses around the city have taken advantage in order to turn a prophet, leading to larger payouts for players.

Most importantly, many missions and activities across GTA Online will receive increased payouts — permanently. These include Races, Adversary Modes, original Heists, and The Doomsday Heists, along with a cash boost for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members.

Aside from a general payout boost, The Criminal Enterprises will also feature new missions, including a fresh objective that requires Executives to seek out Special Cargo. Bikers will receive new Clubhouse Contracts, Gunners will now have additional delivery and Resupply missions, Nightclub owners will get Club Management objectives, and a new Operation Paper Trail mission will send you on a journey to investigate the cause of the soaring gas prices.

These additions will give you multiple new ways to earn cash — which is the name of the game in GTA Online.

The forthcoming update also comes with a host of improvements, though Rockstar has yet to reveal everything in that regard. We do know it’ll be easier to replenish health and armor during firefights, and the Oppressor Mk II will be getting a noticeable nerf, but beyond that, the company says to look out for more details later on.

The Criminal Enterprises update will launch for GTA Online players across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

