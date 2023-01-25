Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Following Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct and a dedicated livestream for The Elder Scrolls Online, we learned that the MMO’s 2023 updates are all set in Morrowind. Falling under 2023’s Shadow Over Morrowind banner, the first two pieces of DLC in March and June will see the addition of new PvE dungeons and the first new playable class since 2019.

While Morrowind is most famous for being the titular location of the third Elder Scrolls game and 2017’s The Elder Scrolls Online expansion, ZeniMax Online Studios teased that some of the areas featured in this expansion haven’t been seen since the first game in the series. The player’s first taste of this new Shadow Over Morrowind content will come with the Scribes of Fate DLC in March. Scribes of Fate adds two four-player PvE dungeons to the MMO. One sees players fight the Scribes of More in Scrivener’s Hall, while the other will have them take on Bal Sunnar.

Scribes of Fate launches on March 13 for PC and Mac players and on March 28 for those on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The more significant update will be The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom chapter, releasing on June 5 for PC and Mac and June 20 for consoles. The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will add 30 hours of new story content set in eastern Morrowind, two new companions, and a new Arcanist class. Arcanists utilized a variety of offensive and support magic, most of which is based on the powers of a Daedric Prince in Oblivion. For fans of Morrowind and this MMO, it’s clear there will be quite a lot to sink your teeth into this year.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now across PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

