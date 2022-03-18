Gran Turismo 7 is back online following update error

After going offline, leaving most of its features unplayable for any users for over 24 hours, Gran Turismo 7 is back up, with its developer, Polyphony Digital, explaining just what happened.

In a post on the game’s website, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi explained that what should have been a simple update rollout led to its latest PlayStation exclusive racing title being unavailable for a day. “Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update,” reads the post, “we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5.” The developer went on to explain that this error could have somehow impacted users’ save data, leading to the game’s outage.

“This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update … My sincere apologies for the late report to everyone.”

Yamauchi went on to explain the reasoning behind some of the changes coming to Gran Turismo 7 in its latest patch, including adjustments to credit rewards at the end of events and races. “In GT7, I would like to have users enjoy lots of cars and races even without microtransactions,” Yamauchi explained. “At the same time, the pricing of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it’s important for it to be linked with the real-world prices.”

