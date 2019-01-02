Digital Trends
Gaming

The best MMORPGs

People say MMORPGs are a dying genre, but these awesome games prove them wrong

Gabe Gurwin
By

Video games continue to get larger, adding more story content, side activities, and bigger environments that create worlds so massive, some players never want to leave. While we’ve seen this with single-player games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2, MMORPGs have also continued to get deeper.

They’ve cemented their place as the kind of video game that can hold the attention of players for a long time, and there are plenty of them to play. Some of the best MMORPGs are traditional role-playing games, but the genre has evolved to include games that mix in more action-oriented elements. Here are some you should try out.

‘The Elder Scrolls Online’

(PS4, Xbox One, Windows, MacOs)

the 25 most anticipated games of 2013 elder scrolls online

We’ll likely be waiting several more years before the release of a true sixth Elder Scrolls game, but ZeniMax Online Studios’ The Elder Scrolls Online continues to have a dedicated following of players invested in Tamriel and its inhabitants. Set years before the events of titles like Oblivion and Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls Online is free to explore territory not explored in the other games, and it has received two expansions that cater to longtime fans. The first, Morrowind, returns us to the setting of The Elder Scrolls III, while Summerset takes us to the setting of The Elder Scrolls: Arena. Free-to-play after the initial game and expansion purchases, there’s little to lose in giving the game a try, and players on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One can all join in.

Read our full The Elder Scrolls Online review

Steam

‘Crossout’

(PS4, Xbox One, Windows)

best mmorpgs available right now crossout

If you enjoy the Mad Max franchise but were disappointed with the official Mad Max video game, Crossout might be more your speed – literally. A free-to-play vehicular action game set in a devastated wasteland, Crossout tasks you with creating the ultimate rolling death machine, outfitted with a variety of weapons including machine guns and chainsaws. The game uses an “advanced damage model” to affect vehicles’ performance based on where they are hit, and auctions and trading systems allow you to swap gear with other players in order to create your ideal ride. To increase your chance of survival, you can join a clan, and special “Clan Wars” events let you and your squad take on another clan for bragging rights.

Steam

‘Guild Wars 2’

(Windows, MacOs)

best mmorpgs available right now guildwars2

Despite being more than six years old, Guild Wars 2 continues to be updated with new content through its “Living World” system, which encourages continued play with new quests, events, weapons, and more on a more regular basis than standard expansions can allow. Guild Wars 2 doesn’t feature as many races or classes – the game calls them professions – as other MMO titles like World of Warcraft, but it also doesn’t force players to take up a traditional trope-filled role, either. You can play as a Warrior or a Thief, but they can be augmented with specializations that make them unlike anything else in the MMO space. With competitive options, traditional instanced dungeons, raids, and dynamic events influenced by how you play, there’s something in Guild Wars 2 for just about everyone.

Guild Wars 2

‘Destiny 2’

(PS4, Xbox One, Windows)

destiny 2 warmind story

Is it a shooter? It is a shared world game? Most importantly: Does it matter? Destiny 2 came out swinging in 2017 with a fantastic campaign, challenging raid, plenty of cooperative and open-world activities, and an engaging competitive multiplayer mode, but things slowed down considerably for much of 2018. That changed when the first major expansion Forsaken released, adding in an entirely new campaign and activities, as well as new class options with additional “Super” abilities for taking out enemies in even more spectacular fashion. Bungie is committed to filling the drier periods with more content, as well, using the Annual Pass to offer additional quests and even raids in between major expansion releases.

Read our full Destiny 2: Forsaken review

Battle.net

‘World of Warcraft’

(Windows, MacOs)

World of Warcraft Battle For Azeroth Review

The game has been divisive over the years, but Blizzard’s World of Warcraft has remained popular because it is constantly evolving with new gameplay experiences, new conflicts, and plenty of lore for dedicated Warcraft enthusiasts to eat up. The latest expansion, Battle for Azeroth, returns to the Horde-versus-Alliance war that has been raging since the days of Warcraft: Ors and Humans, but with infighting and fragile partnerships that reflect the morally gray and complex nature of the game in 2018. Additional content is also being released after the expansion’s launch over the summer, include more “Warfront” content.

Read our full World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth review

Battle.net

‘RuneScape 3’ and ‘Old School RuneScape’

(Android, iOs, Web, Windows, MacOs, Linux)

best mmorpgs available right now runescape3
rs.whiskeyzx/RuneScape

The MMO many players enjoyed before graduating to more advanced games, RuneScape’s simplicity is much of its charm. The newest iteration, RuneScape 3, is a creative and polished role-playing game with a visual style not unlike its contemporaries, yet it still uses the basic click-heavy gameplay mechanics of its predecessors and can still be played in your browser. Without set classes to choose from, you can customize your character to be exactly as you want it, and there’s even a “Legacy” combat style so you can play the game as you remember it from a decade ago.

Old School RuneScape, meanwhile, is a playable love letter to classic fans, delivering an experience nearly identical to what RuneScape was over a decade ago. Player-versus-player combat is still enabled in the infamous Wilderness region, and there are still hundreds of different quests to complete, with a membership option giving you access to additional content if you don’t want to stay free-to-play. It’s also available on mobile devices with cross-platform support, and you can keep your progress across all systems.

RuneScape

‘Final Fantasy XIV’

(Windows)

best mmorpgs available right now ff14online

Video games very rarely get second chances, but Final Fantasy XIV took the decaying corpse of the original online Final Fantasy XIV and managed to turn it into a game worth playing. Taking place after the events of the disastrous original game, the rebooted version is packed full of quests as well as “Full Active Time Events,” which are similar to the public events seen in Destiny 2. Some of them are even multi-part, with consequences for completing the previous step. Traditional expansions have also been released, including Stormblood, another is scheduled to arrive in 2019. With compatibility for PlayStation 4 and Mac in addition to PC, Final Fantasy XIV is a great choice for those who might not have the rig to run some other MMORPGs.

Steam

‘Ragnarok Online’

(Windows)

best mmorpgs available right now ragnarokonline

Ditching the 3D character models traditionally seen in MMO games, Ragnarok Online’s flat hand-drawn aesthetic helps it to stand out from the pack – and it’s comparable to the gorgeous Octopath Traveler. The free-to-play game offers 32 different classes to choose from, and with new maps and, dungeons, and player-versus-player content being added, it’s an extensive and deep role-playing experience despite its cutesy look. The economy system also offers a nice twist, with players able to set up their own merchant shops to sell goods to others, and Ragnarok Online is playable on machines only slightly more powerful than toasters, so you are very unlikely to have any problem running it.

Steam

‘Secret World Legends’

(Windows)

best mmorpgs available right now swlegends

Far spookier than the other games on our list, Secret World Legends is an MMO game that doesn’t force you to cooperate with other players. If you choose, you can play through the whole story by yourself, or you can team up with others to experience the supernatural mysteries. A rebooted version of The Secret World, the new version uses a free-to-play structure, but all content is available to all players without having to spend a dime, and more action-oriented combat should appeal to those who aren’t used to the slightly passive approach taken by other MMORPGs.

Steam

‘DC Universe Online’

(PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Windows)

best mmorpgs available right now dcuonline

If you’ve ever wanted to play as your very own DC superhero, you needn’t look further than DC Universe Online. Available for free on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, the Daybreak MMO has been running for years, and additional Episodes give you more content to experience, either by yourself or with your superhero team. Traditional MMO weapons like one-handed swords and bows even make an appearance, but with a DC twist giving them supernatural attributes, or you could wield powerful handguns like you’re part of Batman’s Rogues’ Gallery. Daybreak continues to update the game with timely content, including the new “Atlantis” episode, and you can even create your own secret lair to really get into the superhero mindset.

Steam

‘The Lord of the Rings Online’

(Windows, MacOs)

best mmorpgs available right now lotronline

Long a competitor to World of Warcraft and other sword-and-sorcery role-playing games, The Lord of the Rings Online is a completely free role-playing game set in Tolkien’s famous universe, complete with characters like Gandalf and Bilbo Baggins. The game introduced a sort of asymmetrical multiplayer mode dubbed “Player Vs. Monster Player,” which pits heroes against those in Sauron’s army in a battle to the death. Many different races are available to choose – including Human, Hobbit, Dwarf, and High-Elf – and 10 different classes are each inspired by a classic character from the novels.

Steam

‘Tera’

(Windows)

best mmorpgs available right now tera

The free-to-play Tera is available on consoles in addition to PC, and it’s one MMO that won’t suffer if you’re using a gamepad instead of a mouse and keyboard. The tactical and dodge-based combat rewards skilled play, and the seven races and 10 different classes give you tons of options for how you’re going to venture into its world. Huge monsters can be slain with the help of your friends, and they vary in design beyond the standard fantasy fare we’ve come to expect from the genre. You’ll have to actually aim and react to them in real-time, so Tera’s best players won’t just be the ones who have acquired the most powerful gear.

Steam

‘Neverwinter’

(PS4, Xbox One, Windows)

best mmorpgs available right now neverwinter

Set in the enormous universe of Dungeons & Dragons, Neverwinter features eight different character classes, each having multiple abilities that can come in handy when battling the terrifying threats you’ll face during the campaign. The Forgotten Realms made famous in the classic role-playing game is brought to life in the free-to-play MMORPG, and the game keeps the Dungeons & Dragons humor fully intact, just like you would if you were playing it with your friends gathered around the table. The game also features a deep character customization tool and transmutation system, so you can bring the exact character in your imagination into the digital world.

Steam

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free first-person shooters
Gear Club Unlimited 2 review
Product Review

'Gear Club Unlimited 2’ chases realism, but crashes short of the finish line

Gear Club Unlimited 2 arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 4th with over 50 licensed cars, a customizable driving experience, online and local multiplayer, and a chance to play as a professional race car driver.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Mark Jansen
soulja boy world poker fund holdings
Gaming

Watch me sue: Soulja Boy stops selling his emulation-based game consoles

Early in December, rapper Soulja Boy began selling video game consoles that were apparently using illegal versions of games from companies like Nintendo and Capcom. The consoles are no longer available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amd radeon rx 570 inhand2
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best ps4 games horizon zero dawn
Home Theater

How to set up HDR gaming on your 4K HDR TV and PS4/PS4 Pro

As of firmware update 4.0, all PlayStation 4 consoles support HDR, but if you're not playing with it on, you're missing out on some major graphical enhancements. This guide will show you how to set up HDR Gaming on your 4K/HDR TV and…
Posted By Parker Hall
best n64 emulators for pc and android nintendo 64
Gaming

These emulators might not be the N64 Classic, but they get the job done

Unless you have a functional Nintendo 64 or a Wii U, the only way to play most of the Nintendo 64's vast library is through emulators. Here are the best N64 emulators for PC and Android.
Posted By Steven Petite
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
china to release a desktop os rival windows in october xp
Computing

Steam to drop support for Windows XP and Vista on January 1

Windows XP and Windows Vista will no longer be supported by Steam starting January 1. Although you might be able to run an offline machine for XP gaming, Valve is keen to push everyone to upgrade.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges | search between 3 ski lodges
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ adds a boom box to blow stuff up, help ring in New Year’s

Epic Games added a new Boom Box item to Fortnite, giving players the ability to destroy others' structures using the power of music. A special New Year's Eve event has also been spotted.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo Switch controller always dying? Here's how to turn it off

Turning off a Nintendo Switch controller is a little bit trickier than it is on other systems. Here's how to turn off a Nintendo Switch controller, whether it's the Joy-Con or the Pro Controller.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Animal Crossing
Gaming

This 87-year-old grandma eats, sleeps, and breathes ‘Animal Crossing’

Is there such a thing as too much Animal Crossing? The answer to that is a resounding no, and one 87-year-old grandma knows that. She has logged a ridiculously inspiring 3,580 hours in Animal Crossing: New Leaf over the past four years.
Posted By Steven Petite