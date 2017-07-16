Have fun at no cost with the best free PS4 games

If you just finished up your latest video game, and you’re wondering what to buy next for your PlayStation 4, perhaps you just need to look within. No, not in a philosophical way. Maybe instead of buying that $60 game that you’ve been eyeing, take a gander at the PSN store and discover the free section. While many free games may not seem worth your time — as they say, time is money — you may be surprised at the quality of some of the free-to-play PS4 games. So before you purchase your next game, or if you just aren’t feeling any of the games you currently own, check out our selections for best free PS4 games. After all, it won’t cost you anything to download any of them and take them for a whirl. They are at least worth that, we promise. If you’re an Xbox One owner, don’t fret; there are plenty of free-to-play games on Xbox One too.

Warframe In Warframe, players take control of members of the Tenno race, ancient ninja-like warriors that woke from a lengthy cryogenic slumber to find the world at war with multiple factions, including a frightening race of human clones. Since its 2013 launch, the third person co-op shooter has been all about the grind. Armor suits — “Warframes” — serve as highly customizable character classes, with more than 30 to choose from. Each suit has four active skills and one passive skill that players can switch back and forth from. Weapons, of which players wield three, can be upgraded and tweaked via loot dropped by enemies. There’s a competent PvP mode, but Warframe is primarily a PvE experience. Up until now, Warframe has tasked players with linking up and fighting through randomized linear levels, completing objectives along the way. Now may be the perfect time to jump into Warframe and learn the ropes, as later this year, its identity will receive its biggest overhaul yet. The next major expansion, Plains of Eidolon, will introduce player hubs (a la the Tower in Destiny) where you can meet fellow Tenno and join up for specific missions. Fast and fun (if a bit repetitive), Warframe is one of the most popular free-to-play games on PS4, and for good reason.

Let it Die Let it Die is a grueling action game that attempts to deliver Dark Souls-esque difficulty in a twisted world brought to you by Grasshopper Manufacture, the maker of Killer7 and Shadows of the Damned. With the guidance of a skateboarding grim reaper called Uncle Death, you embark on a daunting journey up the Tower of Barbs (a structure that literally cuts through clouds). Filled with quirky characters like Mushroom Magistrate and Kommodore Suzuki, Let it Die is surprisingly rich in narrative for a free-to-play title. The thing about Let it Die is you’ll probably love it or hate it. The combat itself, with simplistic one button attacks and weapons that break almost as quickly as it took you to scoop them up, isn’t likely to impress many. That, combined with the game’s devastating difficulty, blends into a game that may not work for everyone, even the Dark Souls fans who should theoretically make up the game’s core fan base. But for those who stick with it, Let it Die may offer dozens (if not hundreds) of hours of intense fights — and maybe frustration. Certainly, if you are a fan of No More Heroes creator Suda51, Let it Die’s aesthetic alone might be enough to keep you playing.