Digital Trends
Gaming

Seven years later, ‘Dark Souls’ is still a gloriously punishing masterpiece

Gabe Gurwin
By
1 of 30
backlog dark souls remastered 3131
backlog dark souls remastered 3140
backlog dark souls remastered 3149
backlog dark souls remastered 3120
backlog dark souls remastered 3121
backlog dark souls remastered 3122
backlog dark souls remastered 3123
backlog dark souls remastered 3124
backlog dark souls remastered 3125
backlog dark souls remastered 3126
backlog dark souls remastered 3127
backlog dark souls remastered 3128
backlog dark souls remastered 3129
backlog dark souls remastered 3130
backlog dark souls remastered 3132
backlog dark souls remastered 3133
backlog dark souls remastered 3148
backlog dark souls remastered 3134
backlog dark souls remastered 3135
backlog dark souls remastered 3136
backlog dark souls remastered 3137
backlog dark souls remastered 3138
backlog dark souls remastered 3139
backlog dark souls remastered 3141
backlog dark souls remastered 3142
backlog dark souls remastered 3143
backlog dark souls remastered 3144
backlog dark souls remastered 3145
backlog dark souls remastered 3146
backlog dark souls remastered 3147

I have a bit of a confession to make.

Despite my love of Dark Souls III and Bloodborne, my experience with the original Dark Souls was brief and unpleasant. I attempted to play the opening hour of the game on PC back in college, but I found the combat sluggish and the difficulty daunting. I decided the game wasn’t for me.

While all the Dark Souls games are difficult, the original remains uniquely tough in its own right.

When spiritual successor Bloodborne launched in 2015, I was assured that the faster combat and gothic aesthetic would better suit my style. They did. It became my favorite game of the year, and I later charged through Dark Souls III with the confidence of a veteran. Nitty-gritty details like invincibility frames and the stun-locking no longer felt like frustrating oversights. They’d become essential parts of a masterpiece.

Dark Souls Remastered launched on consoles and PC in May, and with my love of Soulslikes firmly cemented, I decided to give the game another chance. What a difference experience makes!

The first boss fight with the Asylum Demon was a piece of cake, and though rolling and dodging are far less useful on Dark Souls than they are in Dark Souls III, Bloodborne, or even The Surge, I became accustomed to the stand-your-grand combat style of the original. My shield became my best friend. The fights felt deliberate instead of slow.

While all the Dark Souls games are difficult, the original remains uniquely tough. There’s a complete lack of hand-holding once you complete the tutorial area. Dark Souls III, by comparison, transitions into a boss fight against an enemy with moves you’d quickly have to learn in order to make any progress. It opened up only after teaching some stern, but essential, lessons.

Dark Souls is a different beast entirely. Once I hit the Firelink Shrine hub area, I saw a path heading down into a cemetery area and decided to explore it. Surely something this close to the beginning of the game would be suitable for my current level, right?

I even bit the bullet and called in a stranger to help me. They immediately fell off a cliff and died.

Wrong. I managed to kill a few of the skeletons I faced before being murdered several times in a row. I realized the enemies probably shouldn’t be this tough, even in a Dark Souls game, so I turned towards another path while pledging to return later.

The original is better, and also worse

Action games usually trim that fat over time, making the sequals smoother and less frustrating. I expected that to be true when comparing Dark Souls to Dark Souls III, but there are elements of the original I now prefer.

Special items are needed to increase the power of the health-regenerating Estus flasks, for example, but I didn’t need to search for other special items to increase my total Estus capacity. Instead, using a few common consumables allowed me to increase my limit at any bonfire. That kept my eyes off the wiki and on the game.

That being said, there are several improvements that I sorely missed when playing. The Firelink Shrine existed as a central hub area in Dark Souls III, and it contained what you’d need to upgrade your statistics and your gear. The blacksmiths are located in completely separate locations in Dark Souls, and while  an item allows you to freely travel to other locations later on, there’s still a lot of back-and-forth. “Getting good” doesn’t conquer tedium.

That feeling of discovery, whether it be a new enemy, location, weapon, or secret, is what drives you to persevere through the pain of death in Dark Souls.

“Cheese” – abuse of particularly effective tactics or game bugs — is an expected element in any Soulslike, but I was surprised how frequently Dark Souls fights forced players into weird, artificial solutions. The Capra Demon, for instance, will slaughter you before you have a chance to react because of his two dog companions. You must roll past them to find a way to get the dogs before killing the boss himself. That sounds like an engaging fight, but survival depended on exactly how the dogs enter the tiny battlefield, something I couldn’t control. I’m convinced that some entries into the fight were unwinnable.

Another fight against a multi-headed hydra lasted about 30 minutes, as my weapons were all slightly too short to reach its final head and deliver the killing blow. When I finally did it, I didn’t feel any less frustrated, as it wasn’t clear why the boss happened to let me kill it.

I even bit the bullet and called in a stranger to help me. They immediately fell off a cliff and died.

Seven years later, Dark Souls is still a masterpiece

These moments made me scratch my head, but they didn’t obscure the brilliance of Dark Souls Remastered, even for me, a gamer who never enjoyed the game seven years ago. Defeating a new type of enemy or mastering a parry feels just as good the hundredth time as the first, and entering a new area, such as Anor Londo, is nothing short of breathtaking.

That feeling of discovery, whether it be a new enemy, location, weapon, or secret, is what drives you through the pain of death in Dark Souls. Defeating a boss gives you the chance to discover what From Software has packed into the next area, and it’s usually different from what you expected.

Perhaps a better explanation of what Dark Souls is not would’ve made my initial experience better; it isn’t a flashy action game, and that’s perfect fine. Once I discovered how great From Software’s later games were, however, it completely transformed how I viewed the original. I’m now a dedicated fan, and can’t wait to see what the developer, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has up his sleeve for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in 2019.

Don't Miss

LG G6 video teardown, and safety testing lab tour
Minecraft
Gaming

Want to play Minecraft with friends? Here's how to start your own server

Whether you're hosting a server for a few friends or launching a massive effort to recreate your favorite show's world, you've got options for hosting your own Minecraft Server.
Posted By Brad Bourque
how to sync an xbox one controller connect button xbox controller
Gaming

How to sync your controllers to your Xbox One, and keep them working

Wireless controllers are a mainstay of the latest console generations and incredibly convenient -- but you still need to know how to get them to connect to your consoles. Here's everything you need to know to sync your Xbox One controllers…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. If you're looking for the absolute highest-end in image quality, these are the best HDR monitors you can buy…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Super Smash Bros. GameCube controller for Switch
Deals

Play Super Smash Bros. the right way with a GameCube controller for the Switch

If you're a longtime Super Smash Bros. player, then you know there's only one true way to play. Alongside the launch of the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo is bringing back the GameCube controller to use with your Switch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
call of duty black ops 4 zombie
Gaming

Zombie campaigns in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ to support local split-screen play

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may have ditched its campaign this year, but the game will still support local cooperative play in its popular Zombies campaigns. Three will be available at launch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
moleskine mario notebook moleskinemario
Gaming

Take notes in style with Moleskine’s old-school Mario-themed books

Moleskine has unveiled a new line of Mario-themed notebooks so you can go to class or work in style. Several different types are available, including notebooks that resemble the NES and Game Boy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 blood the dead trailer blackops4bloodofthedead
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ zombie story brings back fan favorites

Activision and Treyarch have released the story trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's "Blood of the Dead" zombies campaign. It stars some classic Zombies characters and takes place in Alcatraz.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin